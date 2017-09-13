Monk pursues construction of commercial building downtown

With demolition and a new commercial building in the works for the lot at 218 W. First St., the Monticello City Council set a public hearing to amend the city’s urban renewal area (TIF) and urban renewal plan. The future goal is to include the property in the city’s TIF district. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today