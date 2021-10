The top girls to cross the Monster Mile finish line were, from left, first place, Julia Ries; second place, Rielle Henderson; and third place, Paisley Henderson.



The top three boys to cross the Monster Mile finish line were, from left, first place, Henry Wolken; second place, Alan Arriaga; and third place, Luke Schewe.



Many costumed kids took part in the Monster Mile race on Oct. 21. The event was sponsored by the Monticello Public Library, ITS, and Culligan Total Water. (Photos by Kim Brooks)