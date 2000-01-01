

Main Street Monticello organized Monti Days, with the help and thanks of many sponsors. Front row, Staci Fritz, Deb Bowman, Lisa Folken, Abby Manternach, Karen Verhagen, and Sheila Tjaden. Back row, Seth Ballou, Jacob Oswald, Quinn Behrends, and Brian Wolken.



8 Seconds performed on Saturday night in downtown Monticello to a Expressions large crowd. The event was sponsored by The Blind Pig.



Davis Lyons has some fun on one of the bounce houses during Monti Days.



Nick Miller and Andrea Janssen were the overall winners of the Monti Days pickleball tournament on E. First Street.



On Saturday morning, July 12, E. First Street was full of farmers market and street market vendors.



On Friday night, Aug. 11, Boy Scout Hippies with Linda Kleinow performed in downtown Monticello in front of The Market at The Tap. Showing off their tambourine skills are Trish Avenarius and Tom Keleher. (Photos by Kim Brooks)