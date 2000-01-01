

Stella McDermott with the MHS Dance Team paints the face of a youngster during Monti Days, Aug. 10.



Johnny and Donna Bader competed against Kevin and Julie Miller on Saturday morning, Aug. 10, in a hard-fought game of pickleball in downtown Monticello.



Cheyanna Lambert, Hardscrabble Hollow, was one of many local vendors set up in downtown Monticello on Aug. for Monti Days. Lambert sold fresh flowers.



The Monticello Police Department asked for the public’s help in solving a (fake) crime during Monti Days, Aug. 9.



Megan Mahoney, with Kirkwood Jones County Regional Center, showcases the many career and educational opportunities they offer during Monti Days on Aug. 9. (Photos by Kim Brooks)