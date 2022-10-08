Monti Days set for Aug. 19-21

The third annual Monti Days weekend is fast approaching, set for a three-day event, Aug. 19 through 20.

Monti Days started in 2019 by the WIN group, led by Amanda Hackney and Melissa Ehrisman. In 2020, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2021, and now the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) is hosting the event.

"The gals (Hackney and Ehrisman) approached the chamber to take it over," noted MACC Executive Director Bobby Krum. "I felt we needed to celebrate Monticello, and this was a smart move."

The following is a list of Monti Days events:

Friday, Aug. 19, on the football field

• 5:30 p.m., Monticello High School football scrimmage, followed by a meet-and-greet with the players

• 8:30 p.m., outdoor movie "Sing 2" sponsored by All Seasons Auto Body, in recognition of their five-year anniversary. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

• The concession stand will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20, at Willow Park Pavilion

• 8 to 11 a.m., Farmers Market

• 10 a.m., Parks and Recreation Duck Drop on the Oak Street Bridge

• 2 p.m., kids' activities. The bubble station is sponsored by the Monticello Public Library.

• 2 p.m., bags tournament sponsored by Parks and Rec. (There is a registration fee.)

• 2 to 10 p.m., beverage garden, sponsored by Giggle Juice

• 4 to 8 p.m., food vendors and food trucks

• 6 to 10 p.m., live music with ViceBox out of Cedar Rapids. They perform classic and current rock.

• Baty Disc Golf Course open all day

"It should be a good party," said Krum of the Saturday schedule.

Sunday, Aug. 21, at the airport and fairgrounds

• 7 a.m. to noon, Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast at the Monticello airport. The breakfast is provided by the Monticello Lions Club.

• 8:30 a.m., Monticello Flea Market and Antique Show inside the Berndes Center and throughout the fairgrounds

While most of the activities take place on Friday and Saturday, Krum said it was easy to partner with the other groups hosting community events on Sunday.

Those providing food and drinks will include: Pizza Ranch, Ice Cream Island (hot food and ice cream), Taylor Concessions, Nourish, and Bubba's Back-porch BBQ.

The food vendors will be parked in the gravel lot.

The public can feel free to park at the high school and walk over to the shelter, or park at Dollar Fresh and use Willow Trail that leads to the shelter.

Krum started planning Monti Days in March after he was hired as chamber director. Despite not having a full year of planning, he is happy with the sponsors who stepped up and the number of activities and entertainment for people of all ages.

"It's all about celebrating Monticello and all we have to offer," he said of Monti Days. "We need to be proud of our town."

While the chamber secured a decent number of event sponsors, helping to raise $4,800, Krum said he welcomes additional sponsors to help in any way.

"We could always use more," he said.

To help sponsor Monti Days, contact Krum at the chamber at 319-465-5626 or chamber@macc-ia.us.