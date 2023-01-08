Monti Days weekend full of family fun

The Fourth Annual Monti Days event is fast approaching. The three-day-long event will take place Aug. 11-13.

“We want to celebrate Monticello,” urged Main Street Monticello Director Brian Wolken.

Last year, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce organized the event. Now, Main Street is taking it over and collaborating with the chamber. The chairladies of the event, serving on the Main Street board, are Sheila Tjaden and Lisa Folken.

Monti Days will primarily be held downtown along West and East First Street.

While many of the activities throughout the three days are being finetuned, some have been in the works for some time and will be promoted in accordance with Monti Days. For example, the Eastern Iowa Flea Markets & Antique Show is taking place Sunday, Aug. 13. Monti Days is helping to promote it as part of a community-wide event.

The following is the list of events for Monti Days:

Friday, Aug. 11

• Uptown Summer Night, 5-8 p.m., in Depot Park (a chamber event)

• Live outdoor entertainment from The Market at The Tap on W. First Street, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

• Panther Prowl (a BE Strong Fitness & Yoga event), 7:30 a.m.

• Street Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Pickleball tournament, 9 a.m. to noon

• School Foundation Golf Outing in Memory of Richmond Kromminga, 10 a.m., Monticello Golf Club

• Food vendors, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Kids’ Zone, noon to 3 p.m.

• Bridge tournament, 1 p.m., Innovation Lab

• Bags tournament, 3-5 p.m.

• Food trucks, 3-7 p.m.

• Local performers, 5-8 p.m.

• Live outdoor entertainment from Blind Pig Monticello, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

• Camp Courageous Triathlon, 8 a.m.

• Flea Market & Antique Show, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., fairgrounds

Wolken said planning events like Monti Days falls within their mission: “To refresh, revitalize, and renew our historic downtown through small business growth, building rehabilitation, and community engagement.”

“We want our community to thrive,” added Tjaden.

“That’s the key to our success,” Wolken said.

Monti Days would not be possible without so many sponsors to help cover the cost of marketing and promotion.

“Our goal is to have events that self-sustaining,” explained Wolken. “We invest in our downtown to support the district.”

With so much taking place on Saturday in the downtown, Main Street Monticello urges downtown to businesses to stay open longer to capitalize on the crowd.

“We’re celebrating and promoting all that Monticello has to offer that weekend,” Wolken said. “We want it all to be successful. It’ll be nice to have some energy downtown and draw people to First Street.”

For more details on Monti Days as the weekend approaches, visit their Facebook page: “Monticello, IA Main Street.”