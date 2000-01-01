

Quinn and Mary Phelan of Monticello shined up their 1968 Chevy Camaro for Monti in Motion. Quinn also led the cruise throughout Jones and Delaware counties.



Greg Kromminga and Darrell Reyner entertained the Monti in Motion crowd on June 10 with classic tunes. Both men also brought classic cars of their own to display.



This 1964 Pontiac GTO was on display at Monti in Motion. The owner is Ed Kremer of Monticello.



There were over 80 cars and trucks on display for the Fifth Annual Monti in Motion Show ‘n Shine on June 10. The vehicles lined E. First Street for the day, with a cruise that followed. (Photos by Kim Brooks)