

Tyler Johnson offered his DJ services for Monti in Motion on Saturday. He also showed off his 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.



Rob Kremer of Monticello brought several classic cars out for display in downtown Monticello, including this 1960 Chevy Corvette.



Over 90 classic cars and trucks lined E. First Street in downtown Monticello for the Monti in Motion car show. The event helped to raise $700 for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground Project.



Jim Anderson of Monticello brought his 1948 Chevy Truck advertising the City of Spring Grove, Minn, to Monti in Motion.



This 1982 Clenet Cabriolet owned by Steve Walters of Marion was a show-stopper on Sept. 19 for the Ninth Annual Monti in Motion car show in downtown Monticello. (Photos by Kim Brooks)