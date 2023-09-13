Monti in Motion car show will take place Sept. 17

The 11th annual Monti in Motion car show will be held in downtown Monticello on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Monticello Parks and Recreation; all proceeds go to support the department’s holiday lighting project. The goal is to secure enough lights and decorations to outfit all of Monticello’s parks and downtown throughout the Christmas season.

The car show takes place throughout E. First Street, which means the street (stop light to stop light) will be closed to traffic, with the exception of those cars and trucks attending the car show.

“Last year, cars started rolling in at around 6:30 a.m.,” noted P&R Director Jacob Oswald. “We’ve had good turnout in the past; the weather always plays a role.”

There is no registration fee to take part in Monti in Motion, just a free-will donation. However, those who do register their classic car or truck will be eligible for an award. Registration sign-up will take place inside the downtown pocket park.

Makes and models of all years are welcomed for Monti in Motion. Tractors and motorcycles are not advised.

Throughout the day, Oswald said there will be food trucks on hand. Restaurants throughout the downtown will also be open. Music will be provided by DJ Johnson. The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling beverages in front of the Renaissance Center. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and a Mario Kart tournament for all ages inside the Innovation Lab downtown.

At 1:30 p.m., awards will be announced at the intersection of Sycamore Street and First Street. Fifteen awards will be handed out. Some of the categories include: Driver’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice, and an award for the driver who drove the furthest to attend Monti in Motion.

At the close of the event, drivers are encouraged to drive a loop through the community toward Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Pinehaven Drive.

“People like this event,” said Oswald. “We always have good feedback. People like the setting with having it downtown. It’s a visible event.

“We also have good community turnout; lots of people come and walk around downtown. It’s just a good fall event.”