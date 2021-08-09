Monti in Motion hits downtown Monticello Sept. 19

The ninth annual Monti in Motion car show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Monticello.

Classic cars and trucks will start to line up along E. First Street around 7:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the pocket park.

“There is no registration fee,” noted Monti in Motion organizer Doug Herman.

There will, however, be a donation table with proceeds going toward the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground Project. Members of the Austin Strong Foundation will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets, also to benefit the playground project.

Last year, the event raised $900 for the Fountain Park Project.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car show was moved from June to September. Herman said a Sunday seems to work for an event like this.

“There is no year or age limit, no restrictions on what people can bring,” urged Herman of encouraging people to come and display their vehicles for the show. “But we are not promoting tractors and motorcycles.”

Throughout the day, DJ Johnson will be playing classic hits. There will also be several food trucks as well.

“There will be something for everyone,” offered Herman.

Awards will be announced and handed out at 2 p.m. at the close of the event. There will be approximately 50 awards, voted on by those who have registered for the car show. First and second place will be awarded for such categories as Best Ford, Best GM, Best Chevy, Best Pontiac, Best Oldsmobile, as well as Mayor and Police Chief’s Choice.

Awards will be given at the intersection of First Street and N. Sycamore Street.

As cars and trucks start to line up along First Street, the road will be closed to through-traffic from stop light to stop light (First Street to Main Street).

“Cross streets will generally be closed, and you won’t be able to cross First Street,” noted Herman.

Unlike past Monti in Motion events, there will be no car cruise following the car show.

“We discontinued that a couple of years ago,” Herman said.

As for why this event has been a passion of his, Herman said it’s grown as an annual downtown event.

“It’s a good event for Monticello and it’s been built up the last number of years,” he added. “It has a following.”

There are also several ways members of the Monticello community can take part in Monti in Motion by volunteering their time. Three-hour shifts are preferred for the following opportunities:

• Registration table inside the pocket park, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Donation table (adjacent to registration) for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground Project, and tallying votes for the awards

• Traffic control at the intersection of First Street and Main Street

• Directing cars west on First Street toward Cedar Street

• Parking cars along First Street

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Herman at dherman@lynchdallas.com.

“This is a great downtown car show experience,” said Herman. “We have a unique downtown, and this event is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”