Monticello’s Especially For You walk



The Monticello walk brought out 128 registered participants, and was the secondhighest family team with the most members. This year’s EFY event also set a record with a total of 15,800 participants. More than $499,500 was raised for breast cancer services in Cedar Rapids. The Monticello event was held at the Eagles Club.



The “Breast of Friends Monticello” Especially For You team honored 33 breast cancer survivors. Fifteen were present for the walk on Oct. 9. Kneeling in front are Cindy Plummer, Julie Miller, Steph Gogel, Connie Henderson, Kim Boyd, and Renee Adams. Back row, Donna McDonald, Wanda Steuri, Julie Stiffler, Sandi Achenbach, Pam Kray, Michelle Jurgens, Brenda Luensman, Kris Kremer, and Carla McDonald.



Pam Kray was diagnosed in 1999 with stage 3 breast cancer. She found a lump by doing a self-exam. “Know your body,” urged Kray. She said the love and support of family and friends helped her through a tough time.



Carrie Mick was diagnosed in 2019. She has had mammograms since she was 33 years old. She urged women to have 3-D mammograms.



Michelle Jurgens shares her breast cancer story after being diagnosed in 2019. Jurgens was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma and it spread to the lymph nodes. She said the experience has proven just how strong she is. (Photos by Kim Brooks)