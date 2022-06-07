Monticello’s Main Street group readies for more

The excitement is in the air as Monticello’s Main Street Iowa committee prepares for their in-person presentation in Des Moines on July 14.

In early June, the group received word they were chosen as one of five communities to present their case to the Main Street Iowa (MSI) steering committee through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

“They have a lot of power,” noted MSI committee member Brian Wolken. “They’ll decide either yes or no.”

Since the invite, the committee has narrowed its focus on piecing together the presentation, which can only run 20 to 25 minutes in length. The “production,” as Wolken referred to it as, will include a PowerPoint presentation interwoven with a video and live speaking roles.

Roughly 10 to 12 committee members will travel down to Des Moines.

“We also hope to have it on Facebook Live,” offered Committee member Deb Bowman, “depending on the facility.” (You can follow the group on Facebook at “Monticello, IA Main Street.”)

While Monticello’s Main Street Iowa application has already been scored ahead of the presentation, Wolken said that score could be edited depending on the outcome of the presentation.

Following the presentation, there will also be a 15-minute question and answer session with IEDA.

“We’re struggling because there are so many things we want to bring up,” said Bowman.

The entire presentation will highlight the positives surrounding Monticello’s Main Street (First Street/downtown), as well as some issues the committee has seen throughout this process.

“Our Main Street should be the hub,” said Bowman. “It’s not there yet. That will be our emphasis of the whole thing.”

The PowerPoint will showcase the successes and concerns associated with the downtown.

“We hope to help people see things through a different look or avenue,” added Bowman.

For example, LeeRoy Mootz, long-time owner of Whiffle Tree wanted to see his business continue in good hands following years of success. Succession is something many business owners aren’t prepared for or haven’t considered yet. In Mootz’s case, he had a couple willing to do so: Bobby and Heidi Krum.

The video will share interviews with those who were unable to make it to Des Moines, their thoughts on the community’s needs and how MSI can help by utilizing their resources.

There is also a long list of those speaking on various topics:

• Mayor Dave Goedken will make the introductions

• Wolken will talk about the 2019 MSI application and what the group learned from that experience to now

• Jacob Oswald will share a personal story about quality of life in Monticello

Other speakers include: Lisa Folken, Staci Fritz, Karen Verhagen, Quinn Behrends, Bobby Krum, and Erin Cox.

Wolken said having a diverse group shows community buy-in from various sectors of Monticello.

“We want to give them a feel for what Monticello is,” said Bowman. “What’s the flavor of our community?”

The IEDA typically has not selected more than two communities to be designated as MSI Communities. The announcement is expected in early August.

“We have a lot of faith in Monticello for the support we’ve been given,” thanked Bowman.

Part of the MSI application included securing pledges from businesses, organizations, groups, residents, etc. MSI reached its first goal of $120,000 a year for three years. They’re nearing their second goal as we speak.

“We’ll never stop taking pledges,” urged Wolken. “After we’re selected, we need that money to support the future of this position, to see the successes of the program. The more we raise, the more we’re able to do. We want to prove to the community that this is worthwhile.”

Pledges can still be made by contacting Wolken at 319-480-3175.

“People are so excited,” added Bowman.

With the anticipation surrounding the MSI presentation, Bowman said they’re just trying pull everything together.

“It’ll come down to just plain luck,” she said of their chances. “We need to make it so they cannot deny us.”

“I have that extremely confident mentality,” said Wolken.