Monticello’s third-grade teachers have a passion for learning

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Every year the Monticello third grade classes dress the part as they learn about life on the prairie. Teachers Cindy Savage, Tricia Lambert, and Amanda Stoll also took part.

Last week, the third graders learned about the life and times of famed author Laura Ingalls Wilder. They played games, made crafts and ate homemade bread as part of the lessons.