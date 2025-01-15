Monticello annexation doesn’t change maintenance agreement

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead brought two items to the Jones County Supervisors’ attention during the Jan. 7 meeting.

The City of Monticello is working on annexing part of the Roger Stephen’s property into the city limits, housing the new Family Veterinary Services, owned by Jayme and Tyler Freye, along S. Main Street/Business 151 South.

“Any time that happens, it does have an effect on the county,” noted Snead of any annexation. “That responsibility, jurisdiction, over those parcels adjacent to that roadway would then also transfer with those parcels. You can’t just annex the property right beside the road, just take that revenue, and not take with it the burden of that road responsibilities.”

Snead said he’s been in conversation with Monticello City Administrator Russ Farnum. There is an agreement in place between the county and the city as far as maintenance along S. Main Street. Snead said this annexation will create just a small change to that agreement; however, there are no plans to modify that agreement in the immediate future.

“(The City of Monticello) Also informed us this probably won’t be the last time in that stretch of roadway that’ll transition and annex in,” added Snead.

Throughout S. Main, jurisdiction flip flops between the city and county.

“We try not to create in-and-out types of situations with jurisdiction for maintenance purposes and uniformity,” noted Snead. “When we go through there, we’ll still have our blades down in the winter. Some of the other miscellaneous things, like shoulder maintenance, we would step away from.”

With the county working on the FY 2026 budget, Snead warned the board that he does plan to budget for a new truck chassis, knowing it could take a year or more before a truck would even be shipped out.

“We’ve scaled back somewhat on our equipment expenditures the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s not a large increase, and it’s not back to what we had been spending, but somewhere in the middle. The wait time on a truck is significant right now. What I’d like to do, as our discussions continue over budget time, probably not even wait for a full approved budget essentially. Hopefully in those discussions, we can proceed with at least starting down the path of getting a truck because we’re looking at such long wait times.”

Snead estimated that by the time he orders a truck, it could arrive towards the end of the next fiscal year.

“The hope would be that we could get it this time next year,” he said. “We’d like to build it in the winter time as opposed to the summer time. It works out better for our schedule.”

For a number of years, Secondary Roads has been outfitting and customizing their own fleet.

“We have about 21 trucks and pick-ups in the fleet now,” he continued. “We haven’t boughten one for a couple of years now. I did add it to my budget, just so everyone knows.”

Snead said while the board has requested a 0 percent increase in departmental budgets, he noted that his construction funds/budget and roads budget are treated differently.

In other county business:

• The board adopted the annual Construction Evaluation Resolution regrading applications for confinement animal feeding operations.

• Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos informed the board that a representative from MVEC (Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative) planned to speak and answer any questions at the Jan. 14 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting regarding the data center ordinance in the works.

• The board approved the final voucher to Steger Construction, Inc. related to the 215th Avenue grading project. The total project cost was $936,887.62 for approximately 2.5 miles of grading.

Snead said he budgeted around $1.25 million for the project.

“We stretched the project to the south a little further,” he said, “about 1,000 feet to the south. We already had the right of way negotiated with the landowner.

“The good weather helped,” he added. “We’re very pleased with how everything turned out.”

• The board approved updating the county’s Title VI plan to note a change in leadership (chairperson) on the board of supervisors.