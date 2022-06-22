Monticello Aquatic Center turns 20 years old

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Monticello Aquatic Center.

“My kids love going to the pool and it’s a great pastime for our small town,” remarked Jackie (Hanna) Schmit, who was the first co-manager of the Aquatic Center.

On May 18, 2002, a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting were held for the opening of the pool. All in attendance were able to swim that day, free of charge.

The Aquatic Center replaced an old, outdated swimming pool on the same site. An article in the May 8, 2002 Express “Building & Progress” issue states, “The bathhouse was in desperate need of updating and the pool itself was too small and needed lots of work.”

In July 2000, Monticello voters approved a $750,000 bond referendum. It passed by 72 percent.

By this time, donations and pledges toward the pool project totaled a little over $414,100. By August, that amount rose to $901,000.

The “Make Waves” fundraising group had a goal of over $2.6 million.

Four major donors contributed $100,000 each toward the project.

The City of Monticello received a $150,000 Vision Iowa Board Community Attractions and Tourism Grant (CAT). This funding, in particular, went toward the flume waterslide and lighting.

Dena Himes served on the Monticello City Council at this time, and was a liaison to the Park Board.

“I saw so many ‘Band-Aids’ being put in place at the pool each year,” she said of the old pool. “We had to do something to fix the money pit and bring our attendance up.”

Himes and residents were going to other towns for newer pool facilities.

“There is not a day I drive by or walk by the pool that I don’t say to myself, ‘We did it and it just keeps getting better,’” Himes said. “It brings families together and provides opportunities for people of all ages.”

In December 2000, the old pool was demolished to make way for the current Aquatic Center. Portzen Construction was the low bidder on the project, at $2.1 million. This amount included: the base bid, wading pool, wading pool features, and the deep dive. They began construction in March 2001.

When the project was all said and done, the features included: a new bathhouse with men and women’s restrooms and locker rooms, a manager’s office, a concession stand, a mechanical room, a chemical room, a large waterslide, 1- and 3-meter diving boards, lifeguard chairs, a wading pool, a sand play area, and a small wooden shelter.

Monticello Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald said the sand area was removed a couple of years ago.

“Sand and water do not mix,” he said of the sand causing issues with the filtration system.

The area has since been seeded with grass.

Today, the Aquatic Center remains busier than ever. Jill Flynn coaches the swim team, which utilizes the pool.

“She does an amazing job,” said Oswald of her leadership.

In the past, the swim team has seen 25 to 30 youth take part. Today, almost 50 kids are a part of the team, from ages 6 to 18.

Over 36 percent of the children who attend swimming lessons live outside of Monticello. Some of those towns include: Anamosa, Morley, Peosta, Springville, Robins, Marion, Hopkinton, Epworth, and Central City.

“It’s a credit to the staff,” praised Oswald of the pool managers and lifeguards. “We get compliments all of the time about how great they are with the kids.”

Swim lessons encompass those 3 years of age to 14.

Kegan Arduser serves as the Aquatic Center coordinator. He not only oversees the 22 guards and 10 Pas (pool assistants), but also the three lead guards/managers: Sully Flynn, Dylan Ponder, and Emma Schwendinger.

The pool staff have a lot of duties, including checking the chemical balances in the water multiple times a day. Schmit remembers that task fondly.

“We had to check and balance the chemicals and pH levels, prime the pumps, make staff schedules, make the weather closure decisions, and enforce discipline,” she said. “Staff training was also a responsibility.”

That training is quite important.

Schmit recalled a near-drowning incident during her time as manager. The incident involved an off-duty state trooper.

“He was enjoying a day at the pool with his wife and baby and decided to do a trick off the high-dive,” she shared. “He slipped and hit his head on the board and was knocked unconscious. The guard and a bystander pulled him up from the bottom of the deep end and he was blue. CPR was performed. He had a pulse and was breathing on his own by the time the ambulance got there. We were really lucky it turned out like it did. We had a strong emergency action plan that we practiced every summer with the ambulance crew and police department, so everyone knew just what to do.”

After 20 years, Schmit still remembers that day.

“I find myself watching the lifeguards and hoping they know what an incredibly important job that have in our community, keeping everyone safe,” she said.

In talking with Oswald recently, Schmit said they still show that accident report to the staff as a reminder of what could happen.

Christi and Greg Kromminga served on one of the many committees that helped make the Aquatic Center a reality. Greg was also emcee at the grand opening.

“We believed in this and knew the town would support it,” Christi said. “People of all ages, from all walks of life gave money to support this.”

Park Board President Nancy Gray asked the Krommingas to be a part of the effort.

“We knew, with the size of this community, it was big enough to support its own pool,” recalled Christi. “It’s something that had to be done.”

The Krommingas’ own son, Carson worked as a lifeguard and manager of the pool at one time. Now, their grandkids enjoy the pool.

“It’s so awesome it’s withstood the test of time,” praised Christi.

Oswald shared that within his Parks and Rec budget, it takes about $128,000 to fund the pool each year. ($42,000 of that is wages.)

A lot of work will soon be needed for continued maintenance of the pool. Oswald anticipates $79,000 in revenue for Fiscal Year 2022.