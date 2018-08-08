Monticello Boy Scouts experience Boundary Waters

Published by admin on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:10am
A group of 15 Boy Scouts and adult leaders/chaperones spent a week at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness along Lake Superior and into Canada.
The group left Monticello the weekend before the Fourth of July and arrived back the following weekend.
“We spent the Fourth of July under a canoe,” shared Jaden Orcutt.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!