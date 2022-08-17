Monticello celebrates Main Street Iowa designation

Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the Main Street Iowa (MSI) program, both based in Des Moines, were in Monticello on Aug. 10 to congratulate the community on the Main Street Iowa designation.

The downtown pocket park filled quickly as members of the MSI committee; city, county, and state leaders; and the general public showed their support during the presentation.

“Today is an exciting day for the City of Monticello,” declared Mayor Dave Goedken. “I’d like to put out a special thanks to all of those volunteers who spent countless hours and dedication to get the city to this point. And a thank you to all of the financial sponsors who stepped in to help us.”

Those from Des Moines who joined the celebration included: Debi Durham, director, IDEA; Michael Wagler, coordinator, MSI; and Carol Lilly, downtown specialist, MSI.

Durham remarked how fitting it was to hold the MSI celebration in the pocket park, the city’s first public art installation.

“I also love that this park is built on a site where a fire destroyed the downtown buildings a near decade ago,” praised Durham. “This community knows how to bounce back. And it does it well.”

She shared the sentiments that the community was disappointed back in 2019 when it lost the MSI designation the first time around.

“You took the lessons from that last time and you did what it takes,” she said. “You strengthened the local partnerships and leveraged a downtown assessment visit to refine your plans. These plans included preserving historic buildings, attracting new businesses, and transforming upper floors into modern housing that attracts young professionals.

“Monticello is already riding a wave of momentum. You can feel it when you drive in,” continued Durham.

Some examples she used to illustrate her point… The Whiffle Tree Mercantile 1920s building was restored under new ownership. The vacant former Dollar General building was brought back to life, offering co-working and entrepreneurial space.

“We’re seeing that all over our Main Streets,” Durham said of providing space for those working from home.

The Boss Office building was transformed into Muddy Boots Flowers & Gifts, with upper-story housing for a young couple.

“Monticello has attracted more than 200 residents in the past decade and has two new manufacturing businesses as well,” marveled Durham. “A new health clinic, a new hotel, and the Jones County Regional Education Center to prepare students and adults alike for successful future careers.”

Monticello isn’t just attracting new people, but the city is seeing young adults who grew up here “coming back to live, work, and ensure a strong future for their hometown,” Durham said.

Through IEDA, they developed a campaign titled “This is Iowa” as a way to attract new visitors and residents. In fact, the first commercial aired during the Aug. 11 MLB game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

“We introduced Iowans to the nation with a first-ever TV ad giving viewers from coast to coast a glimpse of our beautiful state,” shared Durham.

Durham stressed that the MSI designation is big news and a big deal for Monticello.

“It shows you’ve done the hard work to meet high standards and to show your community it is prepared for growth,” she said. “And now you’re becoming a model for Iowans, showing other towns how to beat the odds and how to grow. I look forward to touring today and then coming back to see all of your progress.”

Wagler worked with Monticello MSI volunteers back in 2019 and again in 2022.

“On behalf of the MSI team and IEDA, I have to say how proud we are of the community for rallying around the downtown, really looking at the downtown community in a new way, with economic vitality centered here in your downtown,” he praised.

MSI is all about volunteerism and community engagement, and Wagler said that is quite evident in Monticello, noting all of the businesses and organizations that stepped up to support the community.

He also set out a few challenges for the people of Monticello.

One, “really think about how you can look at investing yourselves into the downtown in new ways.” Some examples might be volunteering on MSI committees, volunteering for an event, or investing in a business or building.

Two, “find at least one space in downtown Monticello that surprises you.”

Three, “find five people in your life to talk about how excited you are for downtown Monticello and the MSI program.

“That exponentially shares the story of downtown revitalization here in Monticello and the awareness becomes one of the most important and one of the first steps to building a successful economic vitality program here in downtown Monticello,” explained Wagler.

The Monticello MSI committee presented Durham, Wagler, and Lilly each with a pie from the Presbyterian Pie Ladies, as well as Chamber Bucks to spend in Monticello.