Monticello Chamber celebrates 100 years

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday evening, Oct. 21, along with many other businesses and organizations in the community that have been in operation for 100 years or more.

MACC members and the general public were invited to attend the celebration at the Berndes Center Saturday evening.

MACC board members sold beverages, with people enjoying the free refreshments and snacks.

Those present were entertained by ViceBox, a six-member “high energy rock and roll” band from the Cedar Rapids area.

During intermission, MACC Board President, Chris Brokaw took to the stage to honor all those centennial businesses. (See side box for complete list.)

The chamber started in October 1923. At its inception, it was referred to as the “Commercial Club.”

An Oct. 11, 1923 article in The Monticello Express at the time announced its inaugural meeting. The Monticello Commercial Club would meet on Oct. 15 at the home of S.M. Adamson. Attendees could enjoy a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at a cost of 50 cents a plate.

It was noted: “Each man is to pay for his own dinner.”

At the end of the meal, a business meeting would take place “pertaining to the organization of the new commercial club.

“It is urgently requested that every member of the club be present, and that they notify Frank Locher, the acting chairman of the club…

“This will be a very important meeting and election of directors will probably take place,” concluded the article.

The Nov. 1, 1923, Express shared the very first commercial club (chamber) officers: John H. Perrine, president; W.A. Beery, vice president; and LeRoy Farmer, secretary/treasurer.

Other directors noted included: A.M. Maurice, E.C. Ricklefs, L.E. Hoag, and H.M. Carpenter, Jr.

The goal of the commercial club (chamber) was to see to the “success of the mercantile pursuits of the town.”

Initial dues were just $1 a year.

In its early days, the club boasted about 60 members.

Sue Burrichter, who served as MACC secretary in the mid-1980s, penned some brief history of the chamber for the Monticello sesquicentennial book in the 1980s…

In 1950, the Greater Monticello Committee (GMC) was formed by 152 “enthusiastic boosters.” Credit of this group’s formation goes to the Monticello Lions and Rotary Clubs.

Those who served on the first GMC board included: Red Stuhler, Ross Baty, Arch Edwards (vice president), Roy Miller, E.H. DeShaw (president), Bernard Kuriger, Sam Schuetz, Ed Cox, and Chauncey Robinson.

GMC remained active for 25 years, promoting Monticello.

In 1976, the chamber, MACC, as we know it today, was formed. The goal behind the group was “to represent all professional, industry, and retail businesses.”

In the late-1970s, the first permanent office of the chamber was established at 202 S. Main St. Today, the MACC is located inside City Hall at 204 E. First St.

“The mission of the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc., a 501(c)6 non-profit membership organization, is to provide the leadership to promote Monticello and the surrounding area MACC members. MACC will serve as a catalyst for the development of business and industry in the area and shall gather and disseminate information to its members and other interested parties.”

The MACC director is Bobby Krum. Current board members are: Chris Brokaw, president; Jared Lasley, first vice president; Lisa Folken, second vice president; Kris Barnhart; Jami Schlarmann; Maureen Gronstal; Angie Meyer; Lindsey Meyer; Allie Aschtgen; Sam Hunt; and Brian Wolken.

Those Monticello businesses that were recognized for 100 or more in operation include:

• Farm Bureau Financial Services

• Onhward Bank & Trust

• Monticello Machine Shop/K&S Metal Fabrication

• Castle Grove Mutual Insurance

• Fidelity Bank & Trust

• McNeill Hardware

• State Farm Insurance

• Monticello Monument Company

• Spahn & Rose Lumber Company

• Goettsch Funeral Home

• Monticello Golf Course

• Monticello Public Library

• Great Jones County Fair

• German Mutual Insurance Association

• Monticello Express

• Monticello Rotary Club

• Monticello Community School District

• John Deere/Bodensteiner Implement Co.

• Ford Motors/Freese Motors, Inc.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church

• Sacred Heart Catholic Church

• First Presbyterian Church

• Peace United Church

• Wayne Zion Lutheran Church

• St. John’s Lutheran Church

• United Church of Monticello