Monticello Chamber celebrates achievements in ’21 and ‘22

Many local businesses, organizations, and chamber supporters were recognized on Jan. 26 during the MACC Annual Banquet and Awards Celebration.

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce held its event at the Eagles Club, with a huge crowd, following a two-year hiatus.

The theme was “tacky tourist,” and many people dressed the part.

MACC handed our two years’ worth of Community Pride Awards to recognize those who accomplished great things in Monticello in 2021 and 2022.

The Community Pride Award for New Construction went to Monticello Middle School (2021) and Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh (2022).

The Community Pride Award for Renovations went to Whiffle Tree Mercantile (2021) and Muddy Boots Flowers & Gifts (2022).

The Community Pride Award for Community Service went to Superior Appliance (2021) and F&M Bank (2022).

The Community Pride Award for Economic Development went to Main Street Monticello (2022).

The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 was presented to Angie McDonough.

Several Chamber Ambassadors were also recognized for their service: Tom Osborne, making 86 percent of the calls Gerald Retzlaff, making 82 percent of the calls; and Judy Tuetken, making 79 percent of the calls.

MACC Board President Chris Brokaw led the evening’s event, noting that 2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of the chamber.

He also highlighted the boost MACC has seen in the last year.

“We saw remarkable growth. In 2022, was saw membership go from 130 members to 169 members. We’ve seen an increase in sponsorships as well as volunteer hours for our various chamber events. That’s all thanks to all of you and your commitment to the businesses in the Monticello area.”

Those leading the Chamber Ambassadors were recognized: Ashley Faust, Tiffany Savage, Maddy Franzenburg, Judy Tuetken.

The 2023 MACC board was also recognized: Chris Barnhart, Maureen Gronstal, Jami Schlarmann, Angela Meyer, Dr. Lindsey Meyer, Lisa Folken, Jared Lasley, and Chris Brokaw.

“This group of people oversees the general direction of the chamber. They volunteer a great deal of time and talents to guarantee that we position the chamber for our next 100 years,” thanked Brokaw.

New board members are: Allie Aschtgen, Brian Wolken, and Sam Hunt.

MACC instilled two new changes in 2022. One was going from a nine-member board up to 12.

“There have been years where it’s been tough to get nine people to volunteer to serve,” explained Brokaw. “As of late, we’ve had more candidates than we’ve had spots on the board. As we’re a working board, we agreed that if we’ve got people who are stepping up to be involved, it would be stupid of us to turn them away.”

The board thanked Rae Ann Manternach for her three years of service to the board, as she stepped down.

Brokaw also announced the date of the 100th anniversary celebration for the chamber: Oct. 21, 2023.

In honor of that special occasion, MACC is selling advertising spots on the coveted “Monti-opoly” game board.

“It’s a spin on the classic Monopoly, but highlighting Monticello chamber members,” offered Brokaw.

The chamber also debuted its brand-new website via the service “Locable.” The site is now up and running.

“A really exciting part of this is that there will be a community calendar that’ll be a one-stop shop for information from civic groups, chamber groups, information from throughout the community,” Brokaw highlighted.

MACC is also partnering with Main Street Monticello is see how the two “organizations can work together and recognize opportunities that will benefit both Main Street and the chamber.”

Brokaw praised and thanked MACC Director Bobby Krum for his dedication and hard work over the last year.

“None of this would be possible if it weren’t for the efforts of our executive director. Let me tell you, this young man has been full throttle since the day he started, and I don’t see any indication that he’s going to slow down! Since he started on March 1, 2022, our membership has increased by over 30 percent. Excitement within the organization has at least tripled. Volunteers are coming out of the woodwork; members have answered the call when we need sponsorships for various events; it’s just an exciting time to be a part of the Monticello chamber. And a great deal of that excitement has been generated by Bobby!”