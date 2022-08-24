Monticello Chamber debuts new Chamber Bucks

There is a new, fresh, colorful look to the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Bucks.

In June, the chamber introduced a new logo, designed at the Monticello Express. The vibrant logo pinpoints the five areas the chamber focuses on: agriculture, industry and manufacturing, downtown and retail, housing and quality of life, and attractions and events.

From there, Chamber Director Bobby Krum wanted to revamp the Chamber Bucks to reflect the new logo.

Now, there are five colors of Chamber Bucks, each representing a different denomination: pink, $5; green, $10; orange, $20; blue, $25; and yellow, $50.

“We wanted to tie our image together, and have the color coincide with our logo,” Krum said. “Plus we wanted something fun for appearance.”

The Chamber Bucks also had to be updated to include Krum’s name as the new chamber director.

“We will still accept the old ones; there is no expiration date,” Krum said of the black and white Chamber Bucks with the former director’s name printed on them.

Having the different colors, Krum said this also makes them harder to duplicate. Each Buck contains a ghost image/watermark, and all are hand-embossed.

Chamber Bucks are a popular way to “shop local.” Krum said several businesses purchase Chamber Bucks as gifts or incentives for their employees. They also make great graduation, birthday, anniversary, or wedding gifts.

“It’s an even cash guarantee,” Krum said. “The chamber doesn’t take a percentage off for our expenses. We don’t make any money off this (program).”

In 2021, the chamber sold $13,226 in Chamber Bucks. So far for 2022, $3,500 have been sold.

In 2021, $16,534 in Chamber Bucks was redeemed, meaning businesses turned them back into the chamber for cash. Year-to-date for 2022, $10,134 has been redeemed.

“And it’s not even the holiday season yet,” Krum noted of expecting even more sales of Chamber Bucks. “We’re on pace to beat last year.”

Chamber Bucks can be used at any participating chamber member. (Not all chamber members accept them.)

“It’s up to the individual business is they want to accept them,” said Krum.

Chamber members encompass the Monticello area, with a few in Anamosa as well.

Since Krum was hired in March, he’s been able to secure 26 new chamber members, a 17 percent increase from last year. There are a total of 151 members.

To purchase Chamber Bucks, contact Krum at 319-465-5626 or chamber@macc-ia.us.