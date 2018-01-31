Monticello Chamber honors several local leaders, businesses

The Monticello Area Chamber (MACC) of Commerce held its annual banquet and awards celebration on Jan. 24 at the Eagles Club.

The event honors businesses and chamber members for the work they’ve done throughout the year, contributing to the vitality of Monticello. A couple of individuals were also recognized for their dedication to Monticello’s past, present and future.

Former mayor Dena Himes was the recipient of the MACC Lifetime Membership Award.

“This award is for distinction and public affairs,” said MACC board president, Monica Gray.