Monticello Chamber invites public to annual banquet celebration

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) Member Celebration and Annual Banquet is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Monticello Eagles Club. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:15, and the keynote speaker and program at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Lora Friest, tourism liaison with Travel Iowa.

“I will present information about the Iowa Tourism Office and why tourism is an important economic development strategy,” shared Friest. “I will also provide some information about Iowa’s national tourism campaign, the traveler’s response to that campaign, and how Monticello can take advantage of the momentum the campaign has generated.”

Friest said she’ll also briefly “touch on the tools and opportunities available to help Monticello maximize tourism and economic development.”

Chamber Director Bobby Krum is bringing a theme to the banquet, wanting attendees to have some fun. The theme is “Tacky Tourist.”

Each table at the banquet will be decorated to highlight various tourist attractions in and around Monticello.

Krum said after he saw how the School Foundation centered their annual banquet around a theme, he wanted to do the same.

“I want it to be more relaxed,” he said. “I want people to come and have fun, celebrate the community, and wear what you would wear while being a tourist.”

Who knows; Krum might be decked out in leis.

Earlier this year, the chamber approached the city council with a funding request for $10,000 to help expand their tourism outreach.

“With our partnership with the city, we want to help the community and our members understand the important attractions we have here,” Krum said. “If people come here for events and attractions, maybe they’ll come to live, work, and play.”

This year’s banquet will honor chamber members for their achievements in 2021 and 2022.

“Some businesses opened in 2021 and didn’t get any recognition during a banquet,” Krum said.

Because two years are being recognized, there will be two Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. There will be two awards each of the following Community Pride categories: new construction, renovations, community service, and economic development.

In addition, the chamber Ambassadors will also be honored.

There will be one chamber board member stepping down following her three-year term, Rae Ann Manternach. The MACC Board of Directors will be expanding from nine to 11 members. Three new board members will be introduced during the banquet: Sam Hunt, Brian Wolken, and Allie Aschtgen.

“We had some younger people express wanting to be involved,” Krum said of interest in joining the board. “So the board chose to expand so we don’t push people away.”

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Monticello chamber. With that in mind, local businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive spot on the limited-edition Monti-opoly board game. The commemorative game will have just 50 spots for sale at various amounts. Once the spots are sold, only 350 will be made and sold for $35 each.

“This fundraiser has the potential raise $10,500 for the chamber,” Krum said.

During the banquet, Krum will also announce an exciting venture for the chamber. Thanks to a $3,700 Community Launch Grant, the chamber and Main Street Monticello will soon launch brand new websites through a service called “Locable.”

“We hope it’ll be up and running within the next three to four weeks,” Krum said. “We’re excited about it.”

With the public invited to the Member Celebration and Annual Banquet, Krum said this is the community’s chance to celebrate our local businesses, understand the chamber’s role, and help grow the chamber.

“We promote our businesses and members in a variety of ways.”

Tickets for the banquet are $25 each. RSVPs must be made by Jan. 16. Contact Krum at 319-465-5626 or chamber@macc-ia.us to reserve a spot.