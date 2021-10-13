Monticello Chamber offers 50/50 Holiday Raffle

After a several-year absence, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce Inc. is bringing back some holiday fun.

Taking place right now through Nov. 18 is the 2021 MACC Chamber Bucks 50/50 Holiday Raffle. Participants could win up to $5,500!

In years’ past, one of the most popular events MACC sponsored was the annual holiday Chamber Bucks giveaway. The MACC Board of Directors had to make the difficult decision to discontinue the giveaway a few years ago.

“It was not a popular decision with many, but unfortunately the event could not continue to happen as it had for many years until a source of funding for the promotion could be determined to ensure all the costs associated with it were covered,” explained Jared Lasley, first vice-president of MACC. “If it had continued, along with other similar events and promotions structured the way they were, MACC’s reserve funds would have eventually been in jeopardy of being depleted.”

In trying to come up with a fun promotion for the holiday season, MACC’s thought was, “How could we do something as close to what was done before in spirit while maintaining fiscal responsibility, engaging the community with our member businesses, along with eliminating any previous issues?”

This is where this year’s 50/50 raffle comes in!

Three local, MACC-member businesses are sponsoring the event, along with MACC:

• Off His Rocker Gifts & More, 211 E. First St.

• Wolken Dental, 216 N. Main St.

• Keleher’s Jewelry, 321 S. Main St.

The public can visit any one of these three businesses and the MACC office to purchase one or a bundle of raffle tickets. The $500 50/50 raffle is sponsored by Off His Rocker. Tickets are $5 each. The $1,000 raffle is sponsored by Wolken Dental. Tickets are $10 each. The $2,000 raffle is sponsored by Keleher’s Jewelry. Tickets are $20 each. The $5,500 raffle is sponsored by MACC. Tickets are $50 each. A limited number of tickets are only available at these four locations.

You can also purchase a bundle of tickets, which includes one ticket from each sponsor location, for $75 (a discount of $10 if purchased separately). There are only 50 bundles available for purchase.

The holiday raffle not only benefits the public, but the member businesses and their employees.

“If an employer is a member, so are all of their employees,” said Lasley. “To help engage more of that demographic of our membership, the person who sells the winning ticket also gets 10 percent of the pot.”

Fifty percent of the total revenue of ticket sales will go to the winning ticket-holders. With 10 percent to the seller (employee), forty percent then goes to MACC to help carry out their mission.

“This includes, but is not limited, continuing to contribute to projects like the new banners on the light poles, the flowerpots that decorate the downtown, and Santa visits every year, along with many others in our history and future, which all help to promote our vibrant community,” noted Lasley.

The date of the drawing for the winning ticket will be Thursday, Nov. 18, at a time and location to be determined. The MACC board of directors wanted to award the winners with Chamber Bucks prior to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping, Nov. 26 and 27, to encourage shopping local during the holiday season.

Almost $10,000 in Chamber Bucks could be in the hands of winners this holiday season.

“To put this into perspective,” noted Lasley, “the most Chamber Bucks paid out in any holiday drawing total in the last 10 years was $3,500 in 2014. This is almost triple that!”

The MACC board also wanted to remind the public that like MACC, many chambers of commerce are a 501(c)6, non-profits. They are not 501(c)3 charitable organizations. This means they are member-driven, advocating and promoting their members.

“Our funding comes from our members paying dues and sponsoring events like this one,” said Lasley.

So, when it comes to allocating funding for events and programs, decisions are made at the direction of the membership.

MACC does not receive any city, state, or federal funding because they are not a part of any government entity. Due to the type of non-profit, MACC is also ineligible for many grant opportunities.

“This leaves us with a finite amount of funding available to execute the needs of our members.”

The Chamber Bucks program has proven to be quite successful for MACC members, and roughly two-thirds of every dollar spent stays in circulation in Monticello, supporting local businesses, their employees, infrastructure, and schools.

“Chamber Bucks are as good as cash and can be used as such at any MACC member business,” reminded Lasley.

For further questions on the 50/50 raffle or to become a MACC member or to purchase Chamber Bucks, contact the MACC office at 319-465-5626.