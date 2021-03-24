Monticello college students share experiences during COVID

Last fall, the Express spoke with several Monticello college students as they prepared to start their fall semester in college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As their COVID year comes to a close, we decided to follow-up with a couple of those students as they reflect on an interesting year in college.

Sydney Ballou

Ballou will complete her freshman year of college in May at Iowa State University.

She’s looking forward to a fun summer, not only finding a job, but spending time with family and friends. One big item on Ballou’s plate this summer will be helping to plan her sister, Haley’s, wedding festivities, bachelorette party, and bridal shower as the maid of honor.

“Hopefully we can all receive the COVID vaccine in order to return to some type of normal,” offered Ballou.

When Ballou moved onto the ISU campus in August, she said no one foresaw how the pandemic would play out.

“Everyone, especially on campus, was just going to adapt no matter what happened,” she said.

Ballou said her first semester “was a drag” because it was very hard trying to meet new people around campus. Classes were either all online and students were generally nervous about contracting the virus.

Her spring semester, though, brought about some ease as they were able to get out a bit more. Ballou said, collectively, everyone was struggling by then.

“Online classes are also an issue when it comes to college life because you’re not actually going to class and sitting next to people that you can converse with about your shared confusion regarding the lecture,” explained Ballou.

Luckily, Ballou was able to remain living in the dorms all year, and she was able to avoid getting COVID. If she had gotten the virus, she would have had the option of remaining in special dorms for students under quarantine or return home for the time being.

“Dorm life is the same as what you would normally picture a college dorm to be like,” she said. “The only exceptions are obviously wearing a mask while in the hallways and common areas, as well as limiting the number of people in your room.”

She said while COVID rates were higher on campus during the first semester, there really were no major outbreaks at ISU.

As Ballou prepares for finals, her second semester allowed her to have three in-person and three online classes.

“My professors have been extremely understanding and realized that attendance should not be graded because of the current state our society is in and what students are going through,” she said. The attendance policy put a lot of apprehensive students at ease.

Even when Gov, Kim Reynolds relaxed the statewide mask mandate, ISU continued to enforce it.

“Even outside walking to class, most students are still wearing masks and maintaining social distance guidelines.” Ballou said she’s always felt safe while on campus, even from the beginning.

For the most part, Ballou was able to enjoy her freshman year in college, living in the dorms, taking exams, and eating what she called “questionable dining hall food.” She said to top it all off, they were also living during a global pandemic.

ISU had a prolonged winter break, which means Ballou did not get to experience a spring break. However, her last final is the first week in May, something to look forward to.

Brody Brokaw

Brokaw’s classes for his sophomore year at Coe College will come to an end during the last week of April. He plans to remain in Cedar Rapids over the summer and find work.

Like Ballou, Brokaw remained in his dorm throughout the year, however the number of people allowed in each dorm room was limited. Students also could not have people who lived off-campus in their rooms.

Brokaw did have to get tested a couple of times for COVID, and said Coe saw pretty isolated cases of the virus.

“Coe implemented the same procedures as virtually everywhere else with masks and social distancing,” Brokaw said, “which made me feel safe.”

When he returned to campus in August, Brokaw admitted he thought things were going to be abnormal for quite a while.

“I figured there would be more controversy going forward over certain parts of the pandemic,” he said. “Overall, college life felt a lot less fun and had a very ‘paranoid’ sort of atmosphere with some people.”

At the start of the fall semester, all of Brokaw’s classes were online, and remained online throughout the school year. He did have on in-person lab.

“Coe did decide to offer more classes in-person for the second semester,” Brokaw said.

As the school year continued, Coe loosened up some of its restrictions, “some of the not-so-necessary procedures,” Brokaw said. For example, the fraternity Brokaw is a member of just got approval to host their formal dance, which likely would not have been possible in the fall semester.

While Brokaw doesn’t feel as though his sophomore year was “normal,” he is grateful for the experiences he’s been able to have thus far.

“I have been trying to make the best of it,” he said.

Like Ballou at ISU, Coe had a winter break, but did not allow for a spring break.

“We hit the books hard for 14 straight weeks,” said Brokaw.

“While this pandemic has been a very rough, taxing time for most people,” continued Brokaw, “I am excited for the future as things are starting to look up, and I hope most people can share this optimistic view with me.”