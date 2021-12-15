Monticello continues to push on new ‘house moving’ ordinance

The second reading amending provisions of the Monticello “house moving” ordinance was approved unanimously at the Dec. 6 Monticello City Council meeting.

These changes to the City Code are based on a recent inquiry. City staff identified multiple deficiencies within the code. Those include inadequate bonding and insurance requirements, as well as inspections and verification procedures.

“In dealing with the careful planning and risk to public improvements that moving a structure involves,” noted the council communication page, “staff think that the accompanying updates are necessary and required to protect the interests of the city and its citizens.”

Mayor Brian Wolken noted that the council and city staff received an email from Monticello resident Steve Intlekofer regarding the proposed amendments to the ordinance.

“He’s concerned we’re making it harder for homes to be moved in and rehabbed,” Wolken shared.

“I don’t see an issue,” commented Council member Dave Goedken. “We (the city) were under-covered,” in regards to the previous ordinance.

Council member Chris Lux asked whether Police Chief Britt Smith had reviewed the ordinance.

“Yes, because a portion pertains to public safety,” noted Smith, whose department would have to enforce portions of the ordinance.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said he also consulted with the city’s insurance agent on the matter regarding the liability clause.

“It’s reasonable and attainable,” he said of the amendment. “Most would qualify for that.”

The original ordinance required a $10,000 bond. Due to recent activity in moving a structure into the community, $6,000 in damages were sustained on a portion of guardrail on Amber Road.

“Public infrastructure is expensive,” said Farnum. “In order to protect the city’s infrastructure from damage from moving a building, the bond amount should not be less than $100,000.”

The prior ordinance required $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident with insurance coverage. Those amounts were reviewed and updated to $1 million in liability and $2 million with aggregate coverage. In addition, the applicant needs to prove that the equipment used in the moving of a structure is insured.

“This (ordinance) pertains to any structure” noted Council member Candy Langerman, meaning houses, buildings, sheds, etc.

In other city business:

• During the open forum portion of the meeting, Scott Chally addressed the council on the status of the Sixth Street Ditch Project.

Chally, who resides on N. Chestnut Street, said he was told work would begin soon on the project.

“We’re waiting on finished plans from the engineer and funding sources,” explained Wolken.

Chally asked why the city wasn’t using money in its drainage fund.

“That’s what it was originally set for, the Sixth Street Ditch,” he said of the funds. “I’ve been fighting this for 25 years. Why is it such a problem to get resolved? I’m asking that it be done in 2022.”

Wolken said with a change in city leadership following the new year, perhaps this is one project that will be made a priority.

“I regret not getting it done,” admitted Wolken, adding that the project has been difficult working with private property owners all along the ditch.

• The council approved a plat of survey for a parcel on the corner of Fourth Street and Gill Street, owned by Jason Smith, who plans to buy a portion of land from a neighboring landowner to the south.

• The council approved a plat of survey for a parcel on Hardscrabble Road, owned by Outback Farms LLC, who plans to subdivide off the farmstead from the rest of the cropland.

• The council approved a plat of survey for a parcel on Bradley Drive, owned by Roger Stephen, who plans to subdivide the lot with a garage, which is owned by another individual.

• The council approved authorizing the city administrator to request proposals for property owned by the city, located at 449 N. Sycamore St. This is related to restoring and making improvements to the property. A public hearing will be set at a later date.

• The council approved the third and final reading of the City of Monticello’s Parking Regulations Ordinance.

• The council approved the second reading to amend the Water Deposit ordinance.

The current deposit is $50. That will increase to $150.

• Farnum informed the council that he was working with a group in the community with interest in installing a Free Little Library along Willow Trail.

• Chief Smith said he’s been working on getting the canopy and signs removed from the former K Power Fuels gas station property on S. Main Street. While the pole signs have been removed, Smith said he received a call from a potential buyer of the property who has interest in keeping the canopy in place. (That buyer is a car dealership.)

Smith told the interested owner that they would need to seek city council approval to allow the canopy to remain in place.