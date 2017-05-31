Monticello couple dream to have child of their own

When Miranda (Mandy Bohlken) and Michael Breeden of Monticello were in their mid- to late-30s they received some devastating news.

In 2014, not long after the couple was married, they found out Miranda had Diminished Ovarian Reserve (DOR). She described this as a condition where the woman’s egg supply becomes depleted early in life. As it turns out, Miranda was born with the condition.

“Even in adolescence,” she said, “I didn’t have enough eggs.” About 10-30 percent of women presenting to infertility clinics are diagnosed with DOR.