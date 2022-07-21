Monticello depot sign returns home

A piece of Monticello history returned a couple of weeks ago, and was unveiled at the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center.

Heritage Center board members Bob Hendricks and Deb Bowman were present as Dianne and Jerry Haag walked in with a 10-foot-long wooden sign that simply read: “Monticello.”

The sign once appeared on top of the train depot, owned by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad.

“I wanted to have a good place for it. I’m glad it’s home and protected. I wanted to donate it to Monticello.”

For almost 50 years, the sign was in the possession of Glenn Kuhns of Colorado Spring, Colo. In the mid-1970s, Kuhns paid just $15 for the sign, under the stipulation that he remove it himself from the roof of the depot.

Station Manager Robert “Bob” Mullen, who worked for the railroad for 43 years, was a good friend of Kuhns’.

“I stopped in one day because I knew there was talk about tearing the depot down,” recalled Kuhns.

On Aug. 31, 1977, the depot was permanently closed for business. Mullen worked for the Monticello depot since 1940.

Kuhns, a 1967 graduate of Monticello High School, said he got a ladder and simply climbed onto the roof of the depot.

“There were a couple of bolts holding it in place,” he said. “I couldn’t believe how big it was.”

Over the years, Kuhns always stored or displayed the depot sign indoors, whether it was his living room or garage. All these years later, the paint and wood has held up nicely.

“I never touched it up; I left it as is,” he said. “I didn’t want to deface it in any way, rather preserving it.”

Kuhns left Monticello after high school and taught at Maquoketa Valley for three years, then West Delaware for nine years, before moving to Colorado.

“When I lived in Manchester, I had the sign in my house,” he said. “People would look at it and think, ‘What the heck?’ It was very personal to me. Monticello will always hold a special place in my heart.”

When Kuhns moved to Colorado, he had a custom home built. The depot sign fit perfectly inside. When he started to downsize, the sign was hung up in the garage.

“When you get older, you can’t take everything with you,” he said. “I’ve never seen a U-Haul pulled behind a hearse.”

That’s when Kuhns decided to find the depot sign another permanent home. He asked his children if they would be interested in having it, but no one had the space.

He contacted his cousin, Dianne Haag, in Monticello. Haag contacted Bowman and the rest is history, as they say…

Then, Kuhns needed to find a way to transport the sign from Colorado to Monticello. As luck would have it, former MVHS teacher and Kuhns’ friend Bob King was making a trip back to Iowa from Colorado.

The depot closed in 1977; it was demolished on Dec. 7, 1981, despite the efforts of the community to preserve it for historical purposes.

“Monticello is without a railroad dept for the first time in 119 years,” read an article in the Express, published Sept. 1, 1977.

The first depot in Monticello was built in 1858 on the site between the Monticello State Bank (Regions Bank) and Farley Street, as well as between First Street and Second Street. The building was added onto in the 1880s. In the 1940s, the porticos located on the north and south ends were removed.

Several community meetings were held to discuss how the city might be able to purchase the depot and ground it sat on. The Monticello Development Corporation led much of these efforts with Jack Knopp, serving as president.

Some uses the MDC came up with for the railroad property included: commercial property, a park, off-street parking, and senior housing.

Several Letters to the Editor written by C.L. “Gus” Norlin and Sharon and Art Kromminga, appeared in the Express in late 1979 and early 1980 expressing frustration in the railroad for abandoning Monticello.

Ultimately, the property was purchased by the Monticello State Bank. As described in the Dec. 16, 1981, Express, the area “will be landscaped… and feature a lighted fountain, flowers, shrubs, and trees.

“According to Jim Maurice of the bank, and city officials, the depot was in such deteriorated condition that it wasn’t salvageable.”

The public can view the depot sign at the Heritage Center. The Center is open on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.