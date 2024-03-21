Monticello Eagles Club #4466 celebrates 20 years

The Monticello Eagles Club No. 4466 men and women, are celebrating 20 years of service in the Monticello Community.

In 2003, Monticello businessowner Darrell Reyner was friends with Michael Duehr, who was a member of the Eagles Club in Dubuque at the time. Reyner wanted to find out how to start a club in Monticello, and the rest is history…

“Darrell knows everybody,” credited Monticello Eagles Secretary Dave Reding. “As an extrovert, he can be fairly persuasive and he knows how to make stuff happen.”

In order to become an official Eagles Club, a group has to secure 50 members. In November 2003, it was reported in the Monticello Express that Monticello not only obtained 50 members to become eligible, but secured 134 members within four months. Their first 50 members joined in just 50 days, making history as the first Eagles Club in the U.S. and Canada to reach such a milestone.

By this time, the Eagles Auxiliary, the ladies’ arm of the organization, had 20 members and growing.

In the very beginning, both the men and women were having their monthly meetings at both Darrell’s A Family Tradition restaurant and The Heights Supper Club. As membership grew, they needed a larger facility. So they moved their meetings to the VFW.

The Eagles Club held its institution on Dec. 7, 2003, at The Heights.

In the Aug. 20, 2003, Express, Duehr was quoted as saying, “There is no single organization in Monticello that can bring people together on a social and charitable basis to benefit the community and themselves. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an organization that can involve the family, increase identity for Monticello, and help people.”

The Fraternal Order of Eagles was founded in 1898 in Seattle, Wash. Their philosophy: “Liberty, truth, justice, and equality for home, for country, and for God.”

“We’re having a lot of fun joining together to make our community and this world a better place to live,” Reyner was quoted as saying in the Express.

The goal behind the group was to raise money to benefit the community and its citizens. The Eagles motto: “People Helping People.”

Their very first charitable donation was $1,000 to the Monticello Fire Department for CPR equipment and rescue tools.

Early on, they also held fundraisers to one day building a facility of their own, an actual Eagles Club.

In March 2004, the Eagles Auxiliary held their initiation and installation with 40 members.

In October 2005, the Eagles held a groundbreaking ceremony off Lindner Court for their new building. It was expected to cost around $180,000, with much of the labor, materials, and furnishings donated.

Not only would this facility allow for enough space for their meetings, but space to host fundraisers as well.

“Since day one, our goal was to have our own building,” Reyner was quoted in the Oct. 19, 2005 Express.

The clubhouse included front lounge area, a banquet hall, a full kitchen and bar, and office space.

In April 2006, the Eagles Club officially opened with a soup supper fundraiser.

Over the years, the club has had some renovations and additions, including a larger stage and storage area in 2009, and a bigger kitchen in 2015.

Over the years, the Eagles have hosted Fourth of July festivities on their property. They host the Scouts Troop 66 pancake supper every February. The ladies host the food stand at both the car show and swap meet every year at the Berndes Center. In October, they host the breakfast for the breast cancer walk.

The Eagles still award four $500 scholarships every year to local high school students.

Longtime Eagles Club member, John Goffinet, rose through the ranks. In June 2008, he was installed as president of the Iowa State Eagles in Iowa City.

Goffinet presided over 40 area Eagles Clubs and 12,050 members.

Goffinet said his passion was giving back to others, which is why he joined the Eagles Club. He joined the Dubuque club in 1982, and later become a member of the Monticello club. (Goffinet passed away in July 2019.)

In October 2008, National Eagles President, Jim Roberts, stopped in Monticello via Olathe, Kan. He embarked on an Eagles Club Midwest tour.

To become a member of the Eagles Club, the cost is $25 a year, or $20 a year for the Auxiliary.

Those leading the Eagles Club include: Derek Kurth, Alex Van Fossen. John Alire, Dave Reding, Vaughn Ballou, Dan Heeren, George Manternach, Ed Kremer, Jason Manternach, Ryan Frasher, Sam Hunt, and Tyler Felton.

They remain active with 65 members.

The Auxiliary is led by Lori Reyner, Susan Tucker, Cathy Zumbach, Carmelyn Manternach, Natasha Johnson, Julie Stiffler, Pam Murphy, Jill Cheney, Jennfer Zoller-Fokken, DaLana Rigby, Kim Johnson, and Christi Kromminga.

They remain active with 26 members.