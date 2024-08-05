Monticello Express announces new owners

The long-time operators of the Monticello Express turned the reins over to new owners this week.

Dan Goodyear and Mark and Darcey Spensley, who have been co-owners and co-publishers of the publication since 2004, announced the sale of the newspaper to Maquoketa-based Sycamore Media on May 1. Goodyear will continue to own and operate the printing side of the business.

Both businesses will continue to run from their long-time location at 111 E. Grand St. in Monticello.

The Spensleys plan to move to Des Moines to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. They said they will miss their friends, neighbors and co-workers.

“While this was a hard decision for us to make, we know we are leaving the newspaper in good hands. Sycamore Media is a small, locally based company committed to supporting rural communities by having local employees who keep their newspapers healthy,” Spensley said.

“We also would like to thank our loyal employees, current and former, that have been such an important part of our success. Also, thank you to our readers, advertisers and business associates over the years for supporting the Monticello Express,” Spensley said.

Goodyear also praised the newspaper’s employees and expressed his gratitude to the community.

“I’d like to thank current and former employees for the opportunity to work with such wonderful people. The newspaper’s success would not have been possible without your loyalty, hard work and dedication,” Goodyear said. “Thank you to all our customers for the support, ideas and appreciation over the years. The newspaper’s new owners show they know how to produce a quality product, and I hope that they too will have the support from Monticello and the surrounding area.”

Trevis and Nancy Mayfield are the primary owners of Sycamore Media and have worked in community journalism for almost 35 years.

Trevis said he has been impressed with the quality of the Monticello Express for a number of years and is grateful to the previous owners for being such good stewards of the operation.

“It’s obvious the employees care about what they do and work hard for their community,” Trevis said. “We look forward to continuing this newspaper’s strong tradition of providing the citizens of Monticello and Jones County with stories about their friends, neighbors, government and more. The staff here has done a great job for many years, and we value their commitment.”

Trevis said it’s important for the newspaper’s readers to know they will continue to see familiar faces they trust when they walk into the newspaper’s office.

“Express Editor Kim Brooks and Sports Editor Pete Temple will continue to keep residents of Monticello and Jones County apprised of local news and sports, and advertisers will continue to see Rae Ann Manternach’s smiling face on a regular basis,” Trevis said. “We also look forward to Jill Cigrand’s continued contributions as our lead designer.”

Sycamore Media also publishes The Bellevue Herald-Leader, The Observer in DeWitt, The Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, The Van Buren County Register, The Wapello Morning Sun and The Eastern Iowa Farmer magazine, as well as a number of specialty publications.

The Monticello Express has been serving Monticello and Jones County since 1865. Spensleys and Goodyear bought the operation in 2004 from Bob Goodyear, Dan Goodyear and Darcey Spensley’s father and Mark’s father-in-law.

Spensley joined the family business in 1991. He oversaw the week-to-week operations of the newspaper, sold advertising and operated the company’s sign business, Express Vinyl Signs.

Darcey has spent the past 16 years working as the office supply manager and then bookkeeper at the Express.

Goodyear has been involved with the business since he was a youngster. He will continue to run the Express Printing & Design Co.