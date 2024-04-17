Monticello Express shares news of Titanic victims, survivor

One hundred and twelve years ago, the RMS (Royal Mail Ship) Titanic set sail on her maiden voyage from Ireland for New York.

On April 14, 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg; she fully sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean on April 15.

Newspapers from coast to coast here in the United States, including the Monticello Express, shared news of this worldwide tragedy at sea.

The Titanic was carrying 2,240 passengers, citizens of various classes from nations all over the globe. Only 706, predominantly women and children survived.

The first news of the sinking of the ship appeared in the April 25, 1912, Express. The headline read: “Warned of icebergs, Titanic rushed on.” Another headline in that same issue: “Story of tragedy: Giant liner broke in two when rush of water exploded boilers.”

There were reports of those who perished and those who survived, such as Mrs. H.F. Chaffee, formerly of Manchester, Iowa. She was lucky enough to be rescued.

Famous artist Francis “Frank” Millet, who was lost at sea, was the cousin of Mrs. C.A. Cumming of Des Moines.

In the May 2, 1912, Express, a story was published recounting Fifth Officer Herbert J. Lowe’s testimony in front of the U.S. Senate. Lowe testified that J. Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line, “was very much excited and very anxious to get off the Titanic” as it slowly sank in the freezing ocean waters. (There is a scene in the popular “Titanic” movie from 1997 that shows actor Jonathan Hyde who portrayed Ismay trying his hardest to get into a lifeboat, despite the fact that only women and children were being loaded in the boats first.)

Also in the May 2 Express, it was noted that nine Iowans were on board and died when Titanic sank. Sadly, all were members of the same family. Ernest Danbom of Stanton, in Western Iowa, was onboard with his wife and infant child. Accompanying the Danboms was Mrs. and Mrs. Andrew Anderson and their four children. Mrs. Anderson and Mrs. Danbom were sisters.

Walter Douglas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, perished as well. His remains were, however, recovered from the sea, and he was laid to rest at oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. The library at Coe College in Cedar Rapids was later named after Douglas. His widow donated $50,000 to the school in his memory.

One particularly interesting story appeared in numerous issues of the Express over the past 112 years. In the May 2, 1912, issue, Bertha Lehmann (Lehman) shared her recount on board the Titanic and surviving the sinking of the ship. Bertha was a sister to Fred Lehmann of Monticello, who worked for the hydroelectric dam.

Bertha was traveling through Iowa following her arrival in New York via the Carpathia that rescued many of Titanic’s passengers as they floated away in lifeboats. She was bound for her sister’s farm in Prairieburg, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Zumbrunen.

Bertha, 18, was from Berne, Switzerland. She could not speak English, only German.

She recalled being in her stateroom in second class when the ship struck the iceberg. “She dressed and went on deck” where she saw crewmembers helping women and children into lifeboats. Bertha stated she was not alarmed by the situation.

She was assisted into a lifeboat “which was not even then crowded for room, and was lowered down the side of the ship into inky blackness.” (There were 40 people in the lifeboat, with a capacity for 55.) Her lifeboat continued to pull away from the ship and remained idle watching the developments of the sinking. She watched the Titanic break in two.

When the ship plunged into the ocean, a few lifeboats returned to the scene to rescue those who jumped from the ship, including Bertha’s. They were able to pick up “several men.”

In the April 12, 1934, Express, Bertha, again recounted her story on the 22nd anniversary of Titanic’s sinking. At this time, Bertha was married to Carl Luhrs and resided in Pequot Lakes, Minn.

Her room on board the ship was on the outside, giving her a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

“The first two days I was seasick, so I stayed in my room most of the time,” she said. “But on Saturday (April 13), I went on deck to look around.”

She recalled that on Sunday, there was a dance. She chose, instead, to retreat to her room to read. At around 10 p.m., she said she “awoke with a jar.

“I could tell the ship was not moving anymore. I waited for orders, but non came.”

She dressed and headed for the deck, where a man handed her a “life belt” and directed her to a lifeboat.

“I could tell by his actions that something was wrong, but he did not tell me,” Bertha said.

She said the commands of “ladies first” were heard as the lifeboats were being filled.

“It took more than gold and silver to buy a place in a lifeboat,” said Bertha.

As the lifeboat drifted out to sea, she could see that Titanic was sinking.

“The front end was lower than the back. We were not far out of the suction when the boilers broke.”

She thought it was around 8 a.m. the next morning when they were rescued by the Carpathia.

“There were tears of joy and tears of sorrow when we got there. Some found their loved ones; others did not.”

When the Carpathia arrived in New York, Bertha was taken to a hospital where she remained for a couple of days before boarding a train for Iowa.

“It was a big experience – big enough to make one know the need to be ready, at all times, to meet God,” concluded Bertha.

Bertha passed away in 1967.