Monticello family wins Camp Courageous VW Bus

A total of 1,735 raffle tickets were sold for a chance to win a 1971 Volkswagen Bus in honor of Camp Courageous’ 50th anniversary in 2022. The chances of someone from Monticello, Iowa, having the winning ticket were .02 percent. It just so happens, someone from Monticello won…

At noon on Dec. 31, Amy Wright’s name was drawn as the winner of the VW Bus.

Tickets sold for $100 each from Jan. 1, 2022, until noon on Friday, Dec. 30. Tickets were sold to someone in almost all 50 states and Canada.

“This is our second largest raffle ever,” Camp Courageous CEO Charlie Becker shared of the various fundraisers in the past 50 years.

A farm raffle in the 1990s was the biggest fundraiser.

The VW Bus raffle grossed $173,500 for Camp, with a profit of $161,355.

Becker and Sonya Belew, HR director, said they were slammed with ticket sales in the last 48 hours before the cut-off time. From Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 30, roughly 500 tickets were sold.

“I didn’t think we’d have enough time to get people’s information logged in for the drawing,” Becker said of recording the purchases online. It took about 24 hours to input all of that information; people were still working at Camp until 11 p.m. on Dec. 30.

In early 2019, Becker’s con, Chad, contacted him about a gal in California looking to sell her 1971 VW Bus. As a lover Volkswagen, Becker’s interest piqued.

In April, Becker took ownership of the bus.

It was long before he came to the realization that perhaps he didn’t really need another classic car to take care of.

“I’m at the point in my life where I don’t need more junk,” he said, matter-of-factly. “At one point, I had four Volkswagens. I’m at the stage where the more you give, the more you get out of life.”

So, Becker donated the VW to Camp in honor of its 50th anniversary.

It took two years to completely strip down the exterior and interior to refurbish the whole thing.

“She (the previous owner) used it every day to get to work,” he said.

She has had a unique connection to Iowa… She drove it during several RAGBRAI events across the state as well.

Becker sought the help of Steve Davis of Hopkinton and Tom Bagge of Monticello is assist with a portion of the refurbishing.

“They did this at no cost to Camp,” noted Becker of the generous work.

In the midst of the raffle, people spotted the bus parked at various locations, most noticeably at the corner of Main and First streets next to Dollar Fresh in Monticello.

That’s where the Wright family spotted the bright, shiny red VW…

“We saw it parked there this summer,” Amy recalled. “My husband (Thomas) pulled in and I said, ‘I’m going to win that!’”

And she did!

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Amy purchased five tickets online at 9 p.m., one for each of the couple’s five children.

“I didn’t realize the cut-off was noon on Friday,” she said.

As it turns out, the Wright family, and both Amy and Thomas’ fathers, enjoy their classic cars. They also name each of their cars, which means ideas or flowing as to what the VW Bus should eb called.

On Dec. 31, the Wrights were in Robins celebrating the holidays with Amy’s father. This was an extra special Christmas, their first since Amy’s mother passed away.

Amy’s phone rang while at her dad’s; it was an Anamosa number. At first, she realized she didn’t know anyone from Anamosa who would be calling her. But, with her son, Gatlin was working at Diamond Pi in Monticello, she thought perhaps something have happened to him and he was taken to the hospital. So she answered.

“Amy?” the person on the other end inquired.

It was Becker calling Amy to inform her that she was the winner of the VW Bus.

“How are you?” Amy asked, not putting two-and-two together as to why Becker might be calling her.

“You won,” he said.

The news still didn’t sink in, so Amy put her phone on speaker and asked Becker to repeat himself.

“It wasn’t processing,” she said.

That’s when her entire family heard the exciting news.

“My dad said this made his Christmas,” she said. “My mom a part in this.”

She texted their oldest son, Austin, who’s in South Carolina serving in the Marines.

“He thought it was unbelievable,” she said.

The family was in a state of shock and disbelief.

When Amy put the news on Facebook, her friends and everyone were all so excited for her. Some offered to buy the bus from the Wrights, but they plan to keep it as a way to create some fun family memories.

“It’s too special,” she said.

Amy also offered to bring the VW to special events at Camp Courageous, including the annual Cruisin’ for Camp in May.

Earlier this summer when the Field of Dreams in Dyersville hosted the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, the VW Bus was featured in an MLB commercial filmed in Dyersville to promote the historic game.

“It was just luck,” Becker said.

He received a phone call from someone looking into whether he knew of how they could secure a VW Bus similar to the one seen in the “Field of Dreams” movie. As it turns out, Becker had just what they needed.

Becker and his son-in-law took the bus to Dyersville for the commercial. The MLB donated $1,000 a day to Camp for its use. The retired players and announcers featured in the commercial all also autographed the bus. Following the filming, the bus was parked at the entrance to the field.

While one might think this sort of publicity helped spur ticket sales; not so much.

“But they all walked away knowing a bit more about Camp Courageous and that this was for charity,” Becker said.

Not imagining someone from Monticello would win, Becker said he didn’t want the perception the drawing was rigged in any way. His grandson, Cooper Yonkovic, drew the winning ticket.

Becker said with someone local winning, he doesn’t have far to go to deliver the bus, as opposed to Canada, for example.

“It’s a win-win,” he said.

On Jan. 3, the Wrights went to Camp to check out the bus and tour Camp.

“We can definitely see ourselves volunteering out there having met with Charlie,” offered Amy. “We’ve supported Camp from afar.”

Amy is the director of Maternal Child Services at MercyOne Dubuque. MercyOne was also a sponsor of the MLB game, with some of the players coming to the hospital to meet with cancer patients while in Iowa.

“Now we’ll make our own family memories,” she said.