Monticello Farmers Market opens this weekend

The weather is warming up, people are getting outside, and many are looking forward to the return and opening of the Monticello Farmers Market.

Opening date is set for Saturday, May 8, just in time to find something special for Mother’s Day. The farmers market is held every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. The Willow Shelter off E. Oak Street is home to the farmers market.

Theresa White is once again managing the market, her third year at the helm.

“We have most of our returning vendors from years’ past, plus a few additional ones this year,” White shared. “Everybody’s excited to have the market start up again.”

Vendors this season will be selling fresh vegetables, fresh baked goods, homemade crafts, cards, dog treats, and much more.

While the farmers market was open during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there were a lot of public health rules and regulations in place. Those same rules apply as the season opens this weekend with the pandemic still ongoing.

“We practice 6 feet social distancing,” urged White. “We will have one-way traffic through the market, as well as hand sanitizer available at all (vendor) tables.”

White said there wouldn’t be many changes to the market this year. Some additional vendors have expressed interest, but have yet to commit.

“Our hope is to have as many different varieties of vendors as possible to offer a good selection to our customers,” offered White.

One additional hope is to designate one Wednesday evening a month family night at the farmers market. White said they are working with Parks and Recreation on this idea. They are exploring bringing in a food truck once a month, as well as having kids activities such as face painting and more.

“We are trying to focus on making the market a family event,” White said.

To boost visibility and awareness of the farmers market, a new sign will appear on Main Street on the days the market is open “to help bring attention,” explained White.

Posters have been on display inside local businesses, too.

Following the last Monticello City Council meeting, some market vendors got the impression city leaders and community members are still unaware of the farmers market.

“I’m hoping to get the market on some community calendars at radio stations,” White said, in addition to her weekly column in the Monticello Express. “Hopefully more people will become aware of our farmers market in Monticello.”

There is also a Facebook page: “Monticello Iowa Farmers Market.”

You can purchase girt certificates from the market. Some vendors also accept EBT cards, in addition to WIC and senior citizen checks.

“Last year was a good market, as many people shopped local and we appreciate their support,” thanked White. “We hope for another great year and hope to see many new faces at the market, as well as our returning loyal customers.”