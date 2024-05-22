Monticello fifth-graders enjoy School of the Wild

Published by admin on Wed, 05/22/2024 - 2:29pm
Brayten Moeller and Johnny Hoeger learn how to start a campfire with some help from fifth-grade teacher Nicolette Wennekamp. (Photos by Kim Brooks)
This group of fifth-grade girls, Holly Morgan, Kinley LaFave, and Scarlett McDermott-Ray, were the first to start a fire while at Central Park for School of the Wild on May 16.
Conservation Naturalist Michele Olson leads a group of fifth-graders around a wetland at Central Park as they plant several swamp milkweed plants.