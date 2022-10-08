Monticello flea market, Aug. 21

Thirty-seven years ago, Pat and JoAnn Callahan of Anamosa got the idea to try their hand at organizing a flea market and antique show, where vendors could sell their wares to collectors. They brought their venture the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, and the rest is history.

“It just took off right away,” said Pat of the interest from both vendors and attendees.

At the height of the event, it drew 2,000 to 3,000 people from Illinois, Wisconsin and the Quad Cities.

The flea market was held three times a year in April, July, and September.

Eventually, Pat’s brother, Tom Callahan joined the planning. And now, Beth Waterman, Pat and JoAnn’s daughter is poised to eventually take the reins.

“I’ve been a part of this since I was 10 years old,” she recalled.

In its 38th year, the Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will now be held twice a year in Monticello and twice a year in DeWitt. The summer event will take place Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, with vendors inside the Berndes Center and spread throughout the grounds.

This is one of Iowa’s largest flea markets, with expectations of 100 exhibitors inside and out (weather permitting), selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items.

If you are a collector, antique dealer, or simply a nostalgia seeker or bargain hunter, then this is one show you do not want to miss.

The hours of the show are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with those 9 years or age and under free.

For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person.

The flea market will return to Monticello on Oct. 16.

“An event like this is a lot of trial and error,” admitted Pat.

For instance, they held the market in February one year and learned that winter weather is hard on an event like this with people traveling to attend.

“We got burned a couple of times,” Pat said.

Many of the vendors have been a part of the show since its early days.

“We recognized that there was a niche there and filled it,” said Pat of the interest.

They grew their event by attending other flea markets, handing out fliers, and building a mailing list of both vendors and attendees.

Unfortunately, in 2020, they had to cancel three shows due to COVID. In 2021, their April events was also cancelled as not enough of the public had received the COVID vaccine. They later held shows in July and September last year before relocating to Monticello and DeWitt.

“We surveyed our vendors last year to see what dates would work for them,” said Pat. “You can’t have a market without vendors, so we wanted to work with them to coordinate the new dates.”

The vendor space inside the Berndes Center, set at 60, has already been sold out. Another 30 to 50 vendors are expected to set up outside.

Pat, who grew up in Cascade and later raised his family in Anamosa, said there’s no reason this flea market can’t succeed in Monticello.

“We have the name recognition,” he said.

“And everyone knows where the fairgrounds are; it’s set up so nice for an event like this,” said Waterman.

Having grown up around her parents’ and uncle’s passion, now another generation is showing interest.

“I used to pass out doughnuts and coffee to the vendors,” recalled Waterman. “It was our parents’ way of keeping us busy.”

As she got older, she took on more responsibilities with the event, collecting admission, helping with set and tear-down. Now, she’s working with her mom to organize the set-up of the vendors.

“My husband, Jim, has always been interested in going to events like this and collecting things,” she said.

Pat said the show will eventually transition to the Watermans taking the lead.

“It’s time for the next generation,” he said.

And Waterman’s son is also lending a hand this year.

Pat and Waterman praise Monticello Parks and Recreation and the Great Jones County Fair for their help and cooperation with this event.

“It’s been so smooth,” Pat said of the change in venue. “They’re all great to work with.

The City of Monticello also previously guaranteed that Callahan would maintain the sole rights to hosting a flea market in Monticello.

Callahan said an event like this is huge for a community like Monticello. People come from miles around and end up eating, getting fuel, and visiting other shops in town as well.

Parking on Aug. 21 will be limited on the fairgrounds. Parking will be allowed in the grass area in front of the gold club, as well as side streets.

For more information, call Callahan Enterprises, LLC at 319-462-0135.