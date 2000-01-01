Monticello Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast



Dylan Keltner gets ready to take off on a plane ride with grandparents Brien and Lisa Keltner, all of Anamosa.



Tom Flannery helps his sons Keiran and Nyles out of a plane after a 30-minute ride. Several families enjoyed plane rides during the Fly-in Breakfast. The Flannery family from Alburnett spent the morning at the Monticello airport. Keiran aspires to be a pilot some day.



Visitors to the Aug. 6 Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast at the Monticello Regional Airport enjoyed a close-up look at the warplanes on display on the runway, as well as several other private aircraft.



Dick Bartholomew, Mike Bader and Kevin Lynch volunteer at the pancake station for the Monticello airport’s Fly-in Breakfast. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Father and son Dwight LcClere (seated in the plane) and Doug LeClere prepare to take off in Doug’s Stearman biplane. The duo flew to the Aug. 6 Fly-in Breakfast at the Monticello airport from Iowa City. Years ago, Dwight and his father Ernie (Doug’s grandfather) flew a Stearman airplane off a grass strip/runway on their farm near Coggon. Doug landed his plane on that same grass strip to pick Dwight up for their flight to Monticello. (Photo courtesy of Duff Coleman)