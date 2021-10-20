Monticello Food Pantry sees increase in local needs

Monticello Cub Scouts Pack 66 are busy preparing for their annual “Scouting for Food” event to benefit the Monticello Food Pantry.

Between Oct. 17-20, bags were handed out throughout the community for residents to fill with non-perishable food donations. Scouting for Food will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Scouts will scour the community, picking up food donations in bags/boxes left outside your home.

At present, the food pantry, which is overseen by the Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA) and run by several volunteers, has several needs:

• Soups

• Egg noodles

• Whole and creamed corn

• Toilet paper

• Toothpaste

• Shampoo and conditioner

• Deodorant

• Dishwashing soap

• Laundry detergent

Pastor Frank Shepherd with Peace United Church in Monticello serves as the liaison for the food pantry. He took over in July when Pastor Ed Moreano and his family moved out of town.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me,” admitted Shepherd.

While the MMA manages the food pantry and its donations, there is a steering committee that gives of their time to not only volunteer at the facility, but to organize things as well as donations come in.

“We see the needs first-hand,” Shepherd said of himself and the volunteers. “We have a great steering committee who does hands-on work and makes it easier on the minister who oversees it.”

Each church that belongs to MMA adopts a month out of the year where they send volunteers to assist the food pantry as well.

“Churches rotate and take turns staffing each month,” added Shepherd.

While it’s only been a few months since Shepherd took over, he said they’ve been noticing an increase in families and individuals seeking assistance from the food pantry. With two weeks remaining in the month of October, already 40 families have visited the pantry.

“And they’re only allowed to come in once a month,” reminded Shepherd. “There is a need here in this community.”

When anyone comes to the pantry, they’re financial situation is not in question.

“It’s on their honor,” said Shepherd. “We trust and have faith that the people coming here have legitimate needs. We don’t question or judge; we just provide a public service to those in need.”

The Monticello Food Pantry runs on food and hygiene donations, monetary donations, food from HACAP, and the purchase of gift cards from Fareway.

“We can get food from HACAP for pennies on the dollar,” Shepherd said.

With the gift cards, a family of one to four individuals receives a $25 card to Fareway. Bigger sized families receive two cards.

“Those are paid for through donations,” Shepherd said.

MMA works with Fareway when it comes to how those cards are used and what they can be spent on.

“Fareway sets it up so people can’t spend it on the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling products,” noted Shepherd. “We take the step to make sure the gift is something that will be used appropriately and on what their needs really are.”

Aside from food and gift cards, MMA also offers the Neighbor Helping Neighbor program for residents who may need gas, rental assistance, etc.

While any type of donation to the food pantry helps, Shepherd said monetary donations right now allow the steering committee to purchase immediate needs to fill the shelves.

“The community does a great job of giving, but the need continues,” he said. “We can get more bang for our buck with monetary donations. The money goes a lot farther.”

As the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach, the pantry plans to give away turkeys and hams to those families in need. They also give a box of cake mix and frosting to those families celebrating a birthday.

Something new to the pantry is the addition of a cooler, which was purchased by MMA. This allows them to offer milk, breads, butter, and fresh vegetables to families, too.

“We’ve been blessed with the help of our farming community,” praised Shepherd of the fresh produce donations.

So why the recent increase in use of the food pantry? Shepherd said he could only speculate, but it could be several reasons all stemming from the pandemic.

“There are more people still unemployed,” he said. “There is no more stimulus and unemployment benefits.” He also added that many businesses are mandating that employees be vaccinated. And for whatever reasons, some people don’t want to receive the vaccine, so they’re quitting their jobs.

The pantry does not turn anyone away who is in need; however, the primary goal is to serve the Monticello community.

Food and assistance are not the only thing people receive when coming to the pantry. When Shepherd is on site, he tries to offer himself for faith-based, non-denominational prayer to those in need.

“We do not push religion on anyone,” he stipulated. “We have a lot of great churches in town.”

Shepherd knows first-hand about reaching out and needing assistance. About 15 years ago when he was a single father to his daughter, the two were homeless in Dubuque.

“I have that unique perspective,” he offered. “There can be a stigma on needy families.”

The food pantry is open Mondays, 5-7 p.m.; and Fridays, 2-4 p.m.

Donations can be sent to the pantry through MMA, P.O. Box 62, Monticello, IA 52310. If you want to arrange a time to drop-off a donation, contact Shepherd at 563-258-3740.