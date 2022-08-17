Monticello Food Pantry sees spike in usage

Usage has substantially increased at the Monticello Food Pantry, setting records.

In June of this year, they served 72 households and 257 individuals. In June 2021, those figures were 43 and 145 respectively. In July, it was 83 households and 259 individuals.

As the cost of food and non-perishable food items continues to rise and remain high, unfoundedly the food pantry had to make the difficult decision to discontinue their Fareway Gift Cards due to budget concerns. This service to food pantry clients could return by the holidays, pending monetary donations.

“We’re serving twice as many families,” noted Marilyn Schneiderman, who volunteers much of her time at the food pantry. “It all depends on our numbers and budget.”

Schneiderman said usage is higher than she’s ever seen it.

“Donations of food and money are also down,” she reported, per treasurer Pastor Wade Reddy with Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. (The Monticello Ministerial Association, MMA, oversees the Monticello Food Pantry.)

Every Wednesday, the food pantry receives a truckload delivery from the HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha.

“The inventory changes all the time from HACAP,” said Schneiderman.

For instance, until recently, the food pantry was unable to order cereal from HACAP.

“I go online to see their current inventory and order what we need,” added Schneiderman. “The selection is down.”

With the HACAP inventory low, the food pantry has been forced to purchase more food items locally.

HACAP charges the food pantry 40 percent of the cost.

Thanks to a grant, HACAP now delivers to Monticello. Before, a volunteer had to drive to Hiawatha and pick everything up.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Superior Appliance in Monticello kicks off their annual “Feed the Need” campaign, collecting food and non-perishable donations for the food pantry.

In October, the local Scouts hold “Scouting for Food,” going door-to-door picking up bags of food items. This year, the event will be held on Oct. 8.

The Monticello Food Pantry limits client usage to once a month. However, the HACAP mobile food pantry is in Monticello once a month as well, located at the fairgrounds.

“It’s to help subsidize,” said Schneiderman of the use of the mobile pantry.

The food pantry has formed great partnerships with both Fareway and Dollar Fresh grocery stores in town. Fareway offers food items at the price of the case.

“That helps,” noted Schneiderman.

Dollar Fresh allows the food pantry to pick up the ready-made meals twice a week, depending on what has not sold by the expiration date.

“That’s a huge blessing,” said Schneiderman.

Anything the food pantry does not hand out that same day, the meals are placed in a freezer.

B.W.P. Sales sells personal hygiene items. Schneiderman said she recently stopped in and was given a discount on her purchase of multiple bottles of shampoo.

Following the Jones County Fair, the Lions Club donated the meat they did not sell through their food stand.

Every school year, students at Sacred Heart make and decorate birthday bags for clients of the food pantry. Those bags are filled with items to bake a cake or cookies.

“We’ve been blessed by a lot of donations,” expressed Schneiderman.

Items of need at the moment include: hygiene products, laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, dish soap, ketchup, and cake/muffin mixes.

Churches throughout Monticello volunteer to staff the food pantry once a month throughout the year.

“We have to have volunteers,” said Schneiderman. “Everything functions on volunteers.”

It takes two volunteers per two-hour shift. Volunteers are urged to arrive at least 15 minutes early for a quick orientation and to get acquainted with the food pantry.

“People are already here a half hour ahead of time,” Schneiderman said.

Volunteers will also need to lift boxes while on duty.

Prior to COVID, food pantry clients used to walk into the facility to get their food.

“Since the pandemic, we changed our model,” said Schneiderman.

Now, they stop in at First Presbyterian Church to check in. Then, volunteers assist in collecting and packaging boxes for them at the pantry.

“We have coaches here on a regular basis helping and supporting volunteers as they serve clients,” offered Schneiderman.

Pre-made boxes are put together in advance to cater to families, depending on the size of the household. Boxes are sorted for 1 to 3 people, four to five, or six to eight.

There are income guidelines put forth for those who utilize the food pantry. However, you must be either a Monticello resident or have children enrolled at the Monticello schools.

Monetary donations to the food pantry can be mailed to MMA, P.O. Box 62, Monticello, IA 52310. If you’re mailing a check, be sure to note on the memo line that your donation is for the food pantry. (MMA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.)

The food pantry operates on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.