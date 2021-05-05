Monticello Fourth of July parade set for Sunday

The Monticello Fourth of July Parade Committee is proud to welcome back the annual Fourth of July Parade, following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will take place on Sunday, July 4, at noon. The time change is due to the fact that the holiday lands on a Sunday, and the committee wants to be respectful of local church service times.

With the N. Sycamore Street Reconstruction Project complete, the parade will return to its normal route this year as well.

The theme for this year’s parade is: “Portrait of an American Town.”

This year, the committee will award first-place prizes ($50 in Monticello Chamber Bucks) in four new parade entry categories:

• Best of Parade: Performance

• Best of Parade: Creativity

• Best of Parade: Color/Décor

• Best of Parade: Patriotic (use of theme)