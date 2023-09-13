Monticello gets excited for Homecoming

The Monticello Community School District has announced its schedule of events and festivities for Homecoming Week, Sept. 18-23.

The Homecoming Parade and Coronation will be held on Monday, Sept. 18. The parade will start at 6 p.m., with the Coronation at 6:45 p.m. at the football field. The parade will follow the same route as past years. (If weather doesn’t permit, the parade will be cancelled, with Coronation at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.)

The junior and senior class girls’ Powder Puff Game will be held on the football field at 7 p.m. The junior and senior guys’ Ironman Volleyball Game will be held inside the high school gym at 8:15 p.m.

The Homecoming Pep Rally for middle school and high school students will be held in the high school gym on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Homecoming football game on Sept. 22 will be against Northeast (from Goose Lake). JV plays at 5:30 p.m.; varsity at 7 p.m.

The Homecoming Dance is on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8-11 p.m. in the high school commons.

The following is a schedule of dress-up days at the various schools:

High School

• Monday – Color Wars

(Black for freshmen, red for sophomores, blue for juniors, white for seniors, and yellow for teachers.)

• Tuesday – Country vs. Country Club

• Wednesday – Hawaiian

• Thursday – USA

• Friday – Spirit Day

Middle School

• Monday – Color Wars

(Red for 5th grade, black for 6th grade, grey for 7th grade, and white for 8th grade.)

• Tuesday – Country vs. Country Club

• Wednesday – Hawaiian

• Thursday – USA

• Friday – Spirit Day

Carpenter and Shannon Elementary

• Monday – Color Wars

(Red for kindergarten and 2nd grade, blue for 1st and 3rd grade, white for 4th grade, yellow for teachers.)

• Tuesday – Country vs. Country Club

• Wednesday – Hawaiian

• Thursday – USA

• Friday – Spirit Day