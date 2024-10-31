Monticello Give to Grow hits milestone, accepting grant applications

Monticello Give to Grow is “growing” and wants to give back to the Monticello community.

It was announced last week that Give to Grow has hit another benchmark in terms of contributions toward its endowment, and with that target goal, they are ready to award a $10,000 grant.

Give to Grow was established in 2023, following a $1 million anonymous gift to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque (CFGD). The goal was to benefit 10 small communities within the region supported by the CFGD by helping to establish an endowment. Monticello made the first round of 10 communities.

“Small-town Dreams Initiative” was born from this anonymous gift.

With Monticello taking on the challenge, “Monticello Give to Grow” was established.

A group of committed community members and leaders came to the table right away “with a vision to make our town a place that offers a vibrant quality of life for all and leverage this funding opportunity.”

Late last year, Give to Grow hit its first goal of securing $150,000 in donations. This allowed them to award a $15,000 grant, which went to Monticello Main Street to assist in the cost of painting a mural on the side of The Innovation Lab in downtown.

Give to Grow’s next goal was to raise $225,000 toward the endowment. Having raised half that, $112,500, they are now in a position to award a $10,000 grant.

The theme of this grant is “Vibrant Monticello.”

Applications are now being sought to help fund a project that will create “vibrancy” within Monticello. Projects and/or initiatives may include beautification plans, placemaking, engineering fees for bigger projects, benches, signage, trail/park amenities, etc. Those who are eligible to apply include: churches, 501(c)3 non-profits, government agencies, city entities.

“There are very simple parameters,” noted Give to Grow team member Russ Farnum. “It needs to be a project that adds vibrancy to our community.”

The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m. To fill out an application, visit the “Monticello Give to Grow” Facebook page.

“We’re looking for something that can be initiated before the end of the year,” noted team member Jacob Oswald. “We want it to make an impact right away. The project needed to be completed or at least initiated by the end of the year.”

“We want it to go toward something that is ready to be done,” added Farnum.

“The idea of these two grants is to show the community what the endowment pay-out can look like. That was the whole purpose,” offered Sheila Tjaden, CFGD director of affiliate foundations and executive director of the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF).

Having reached the second phase of fundraising, Give to Grow has also secured $1,710 toward the third and final phase of raising another $12,500, with $110,790 remaining. Once they hit that goal, that will have created the $75,000 endowment, allowing the leadership team to give out $15,000 to $20,000 grants on an annual basis.

“Once we complete that phase, the anonymous donor will give us the remaining $75,000 that he essentially pledged to round out the endowment,” offered Oswald.

“The sooner we get done getting the full endowment funds, the sooner we can start giving grants every year,” offered Farnum.

This is where the community comes in…

“We can provide significant grants for signature projects, year after year,” noted team member Charlie Becker. “Gifts pledged by Nov. 15 will make the next round of donor recognition.”

Gifts of $50 or more are also still eligible for the 25percent Endow Iowa State Tax Credit. Tjaden notes that there is over $1.4 million remaining in the state’s tax credit fund for 2024 credits.

The following qualify as ways to contribute toward Give to Grow:

• Cash, check, card

• Gifts of grain

• Appreciated stock

• IRA charitable rollover

• Life insurance

• Charitable gift annuity

• Real estate

• Bequests

The leadership team hopes to raise the remaining funds by the end of this year.

“Always consult with your tax professional when you are giving any donation, especially these complex gifts,” suggested Tjaden.

To learn more about or to make a charitable gift, visit https://dbqfoundation.org/giving-center/monticello-give-to-grow or contact any team member.

“I’m excited to see what applications we get for grants,” Farnum said. “There are a lot of opportunities out there that are unmet that this program could really help with.”