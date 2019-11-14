Monticello Heritage Center honors area veterans

Published by admin on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 3:48pm
The Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10, inviting veterans from the community to attend in honor of their service.
Area veterans Clyde Meyer and Becky Dirks-Haugsted addressed the crowd. Kim Tauke and Pat Tauke presented an area veteran with a Quilt of Valor as well.
