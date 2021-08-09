Monticello Heritage Center plans re-opening Sept. 19

After being closed for well over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center is looking forward to once again welcoming visitors and local residents at its re-opening on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The re-opening coincides with the Monti in Motion car show in downtown Monticello also that day.

The Heritage Center is capitalizing on the car show theme, highlighting past and present local car dealers, autobody shops, and gas stations and convenience stores that have come and gone.

While the Heritage Center was closed to the public, they were able to accomplish one big goal: Installing air conditioning inside the history museum. Board member Bob Hendricks said the AC project was two-fold: To make their visitors more comfortable during their summer visits and to have temperature-controlled spaces to store and display pieces of Monticello’s history.

“It’s also more comfortable for our volunteers,” added Hendricks.

Four AC splitter units were installed upstairs and down throughout the Center at a cost of $13,000.

“We’re halfway there,” Hendricks said of their fundraising goal.

Grants and donations thus far have helped to reach the $6,000 mark.

A silent auction is planned for Sept. 19, featuring auto-related Monticello memorabilia. Proceeds will also go toward the AC project.

The AC was especially needed on the second floor of the Heritage Center, which contains old issues of the The Monticello Express newspaper, old bank records from the Monticello State Bank, as well as sports photo albums from the family of Pete Kennedy.

Hendricks said they want to utilize the second floor more for displays and events.

Opening on Sept. 19, the Heritage Center is using this as an opportunity to showcase Monticello’s history in the automobile business.

“Our biggest fear,” prefaced Hendricks, “was that people would lose interest in terms of volunteering here and visiting. So far, everyone is hanging in there.”

The Heritage Center’s Facebook page has received lots of messages regarding a re-opening, especially these past couple of weeks as they’ve posted information on former auto-related businesses.

Hendricks said he’s also received messages from the nursing home, wondering when they could bring residents through for a private tour. On Sept. 18, a Monticello class reunion included a tour of the Center as part of their weekend festivities.

“We’re excited to get back in the swing of things,” said Hendricks.

Many activities are scheduled to take place in and around the Heritage Center on Sept. 19:

• Vendors selling auto-related merchandise

• Displays of the many automobile businesses in Monticello, including their history and old photos

• A special photo opportunity at 11 a.m. of former gas station attendants

• A silent auction

• Stock car and racecar display

• A 33-foot Hot Wheel racetrack

People of all ages can purchase Hot Wheel cars still in the package and race them outside the Heritage Center for various prizes.

Some of the indoor displays include: Schoon LTD; Baumann’s Auto Service; Miller’s IH (Roy Miller); Wears, Inc.; Roger Hearn Oil Station; Karde’s C-Store; Jake’s Standard (Armin Jacobs); Kromminga Motors; and many more.

Flat-screen TVs throughout the museum will also be showcasing a photo slideshow of old photos, too.

Hendricks shared a personal memory of his from the ‘80s when he was riding his bike past Jake’s Standard on what used to be Highway 151. A car, which appeared to be weighted down, drove up.

“I thought there had to be a lot of people in the car,” recalled Hendricks.

As it turned out, wrestler Andre the Giant exited the car. They were heading north from wrestling in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s a cool story and a great memory,” said Hendricks.

Those are the types of memories the Heritage Center wants to bring back for people with the many, varied displays they offer. Their motto: “Find Yourself at the Heritage Center.” With so many books, photos, and displays, visitors are bound to find themselves or even a local connection when visiting.

Some of the newer, non-auto-related displays include: Maria’s Art, with items donated by Maria White’s family; Zirtzman’s Sweet Shop, with items donated by Denise (Zirtzman) Arduser; and they are working on a display about Riverside Gardens.

“We hope people will show up,” urged Hendricks.

The Heritage Center will be open their normal hours again, Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m.

If you would like to put together an auto display for the Sept. 19 re-opening, or if you have a classic racecar, stockcar, go-kart, etc. to display, or wish to donate to the silent auction, reach out the Heritage Center via their Facebook page.