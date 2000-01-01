Monticello holds annual July 4th festivities

     The winners of Monticello’s Fourth of July Parade were announced. This year’s theme was “Star Spangled Salute.”

     • First place: Infrastructure Technology Solutions (ITS)

     • Second place: Austin Strong Foundation

     • Third place: All American Lawn & Landscape

     • Best Use of Theme: Polo Custom Products

     • Honorable Mention: The Ely Stone Bridge Preservation Society of Jones County

     • Special Mentions: NCYC Princess Tea Party and Assembly of God

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Subscriber Login