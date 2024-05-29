Monticello to join rest of RVC in going cashless at gates

A fee schedule for the 2024-25 school year was approved by the Monticello School Board at its May 20 regular meeting, but one item generated about 20 minutes of discussion before the vote took place.

That had to do with a plan from the Monticello Community School District to go cashless at its gates for home activities in the coming school year.

The River Valley Conference has raised its fees for admission to high school and middle school events, from $6 to $7 for high school, and from $4 to $5 for middle school, to try to keep up with rising costs for hiring officials.

The conference, Monticello Superintendent Brian Jaeger reported, is also on the way to going cashless at each of its member schools. At the meeting, Jaeger advocated for Monticello to do the same.

“This is the future,” Jaeger said. “We were going to change at some point.”

Jaeger said the system will be more efficient in terms of counting attendance, as well as safety and security of transactions.

“Everything is going to be carded into our system,” he said. “There’s no cash to be counted.”

District business manager Marcy Gillmore agreed: “There are so many things that can happen with cash, at gates. You’re leaving yourself open when you’re working with cash.”

Jaeger said spectators will be able to use debit and credit cards to be swiped at the gate. The card readers will be supplied at no charge to the district by the GoBound website, which also is the main hub for high school scores and statistics throughout athletic seasons.

GoBound would then take a 90-cent cut per swipe.

Board members had questions about the system.

“I like the cash option, always,” Mark Rieken said. Told that for sports whose gates are not close to energy sources, such as baseball and softball, that hot spots would be used to record transations, Rieken said, “Always have a backup plan. Those hot spots go down real easily.”

Craig Stadtmueller questioned the move as well, suggesting that some people might struggle with it.

John Schlarmann had a suggestion about offering punchcards for sale at the gates, in addition to the card-swiping option.

The district has offered punchcards for many years; for $50, an adult can buy a punchcard that allows admission to 10 home events. Having them available at the gate, to be paid for with a check, can alleviate some of the concerns about cards and card readers.

Jaeger said the punchcards-at-the-gate option is “doable.

“I’m hearing that you’re a little hesitant,” he added. “But if we offer those punchcards at the gate, which is a good and cheaper option, would you be comfortable if we tried to do it that way?”

The board then approved the fee schedule.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Breanna Bauer as Panther Academy Associate, and Corrine Wehling and Diane Deppe-Haag as special education child specific associates at Carpenter and Shannon, respectively.

Appointments – Allison Ries as varsity girls golf coach, Jenni Schauf as grade 7-8 cross country and girls basketball coach, and the following summer Panther Academy associates: Ryanna Devaney, Staci Fleming, Brianna Kearney, Marisa Kehoe, Kennedy Hermsen and Gabrielle Donovan.

Transfers – Todd Hospodarsky, an involuntary transfer from grade 9-12 intervention specialist to high school social studies teacher; Ty Gudenkauf, from special education program associate at Carpenter to elementary behavior associate at Shannon and Carpenter; and Teresa Reuter, from regular route to substitute bus driver.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved both the list of 2024-25 high school athletics fundraisers and field trips, and the list of Panther Academy summer field trips.

• The board approved a memorandum of agreement with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa.