Monticello lends a hand to derecho storm victims

Following the devastation the derecho left in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Linn County on Aug. 10, many folks from Jones County headed west to assist in the cleanup efforts.

Bob Hendricks and his family (Tiffany Bacon and Emily Hendricks) organized a supply donation immediately after the storm hit.

“I was in Cedar Rapids the day after the derecho and saw all of the damage,” recalled Hendricks. “Until you see it with your own eyes, you don’t truly understand the scope of the destruction.”

Feeling fortunate that the storm completely missed Monticello, Hendricks took it upon himself to help others. Knowing he was returning to Cedar Rapids within a few days to bid on a job (Hendricks owns Hendricks Flooring), he decided to seek donations.

“I figured if I’m going, I may as well fill up my van,” he said.

So Hendricks put a plea on Facebook and within minutes people started showing up with donations and monetary contributions.

“People randomly started showing up with carloads,” marveled Hendricks. “I was really moved by everyone’s support.”

In all people donated: 70 cases of water, rakes, leaf blowers, gas cans filled with gas, food, healthcare-related items, dog food, and made over 125 ham sandwiches were made.

“Over $1,000 worth of items raised in less than a day,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks ended up taking the vanload to a collection site on First Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids, a place he found through the “Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page” on Facebook.

“The director at that location came out in tears and personally thanked us,” Hendricks said. They also left a handmade sign that simply stated: “Monticello Cares.”

This site allowed those impacted by the storm to pick up items of need.

“They also had volunteers delivering items to homebound individuals,” said Hendricks.

While Monticello literally dodged the storm, Hendricks we may not be as lucky next time. Hendricks said by helping the people of Cedar Rapids, the same acts of kindness would hopefully be reciprocated.

Monticello friends Hilary Naab, Melissa Wolken, and Dawn Long spent a couple days lending a hand in Cedar Rapids, Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, where they assisted Monticello native Nathan Hein in clearing downed trees off his property.

With family and friends living in the Cedar Rapids/Marion area, the gals reached out to see where their service could be put to use, cleaning up homes, businesses, and entire neighborhoods. Like Hendricks, they clued into the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page on Facebook to find a location that was in need of some volunteers.

While in Cedar Rapids, the gals helped clean the interior of people’s homes that were damaged by the storm. They also raked yards and picked up fallen tree debris.

This service prompted Naab and Wolken to create “Marvelous Iowans,” a movement supporting community connections for derecho storm recovery in Iowa. Their first volunteer day under the group was on Saturday, Aug. 22, and they brought with them three carloads of donations to a storm victim site.

“All three of us wanted to help,” said Naab. “We knew the devastation was unreal and wanted to do our part as Iowans supporting Iowans.”

Despite all of the work they put in, they said it still felt as if they hadn’t done enough.

“We know in our hearts there is so much more to be done.”

One of the homeowners they assisted, Shelby Mars, recently moved to Iowa from Florida.

“Yes, the irony of experiencing a hurricane in Iowa instead of in Florida,” said Naab of her co-worker. “She is in her early 20s, single, and doesn’t know many people in Iowa. Having us there to help her assess damage, clean, and assist with tasks she couldn’t do alone was extremely helpful for her.”

In a text message to Naab, Mars said the ladies made a difference in helping her that day.

The ladies said having seen the damage up close and in person was “unimaginable.” There were no working traffic signals, trees lining both sides of every street like piles of snow, fallen power lines, and debris lingering on rooftops.

“When you look around, there is so much damage, it’s overwhelming,” they said. “You don’t know where to begin.”

Long said after seeing the aftermath the storm left behind, her heart broke. “That could have been my house, my community,” she said. “Having this happen during a pandemic just added to my want to help, as the theme has been ‘we are all in this together’ for 2020. It’s so true and important to act on.”

Long said she’s seen so many people from Monticello volunteer or donate to assist those in need.

Jen Fasnacht, an occupational therapist at Above & Beyond, happened to be in Cedar Rapids the minute the derecho hit. She sought shelter inside a business rather than wait it out in her car.

“It was the scariest 30 minutes of my life,” she described. “Driving back to Monticello immediately after the storm was surreal. Nothing looked the same.”

Fasnacht has returned to Linn County several times since, and noted the progress that’s been made in the cleanup efforts.

“But it will still be a long time to get back to somewhat normal for some people,” she said. “Some people have lost everything.”

Like everyone else, Fasnacht referred to the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page to find a place to volunteer. She ended up at a donation drop-off site at Keller Williams Realty in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 13, just a few days after the storm.

Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page took time to sort and distribute donations, everything from non-perishable food items to toiletries, gas cans, charcoal, and tarps. Despite putting together the donation site in such a hurry, Fasnacht said was very well organized.

“There were people there grilling and providing hot meals, and there were teams of people going out to make deliveries to those who couldn’t come to the site,” noted Fasnacht.

She spent six hours offering her services, and returned the next day with donations of her own. She’s also shared information on how people can volunteer in the Cedar Rapids area.

“I felt like it was part of my responsibility as an Iowan to try to help in any way I could,” Fasnacht said. “Monticello was very lucky that we were merely inconvenienced for a few days with spotty cell phone and internet service. Neighboring towns are very much in need of help and most everyone I encountered has been very appreciative.”

With clients in the storm’s path, Above & Beyond implemented its emergency plan and immediately went into action following the storm. They performed wellness checks on the patients who were impacted, visiting them in-person at their homes. They also delivered large amounts of supplies such as: non-perishable food, extension cords, flashlights, batteries, generators, fans, and hot meals to those without power.

“All of this was in addition to doing our regularly scheduled visits to patients who were not in the path of the storm,” noted Fasnacht.

“This would not have been possible without strong leadership,” Fasnacht praised of Above & Beyond owners Becky Cooper and Dianne Pedrin. “Tony Stumpf also was a key person in making this all go as smoothly as possible.” Fasnacht said her co-workers at Above & Beyond were willing to lend a hand without a moment of hesitation.

Fasnacht urged people to physically help out those impacted by the storm if possible. She said there are also others ways to help by donating items or money to reputable causes.

“It’s not just Cedar Rapids and Marion,” said Fasnacht of those affected by the derecho. “Lots of small towns and farmers are struggling as well.”