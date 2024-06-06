Monticello library debuts 3D printer

Thanks to a generous donation by Carol and Joseph Engler of Monticello, the Monticello Public Library has been able to add to the LOT (Library of Things).

The library recently added a 3D printer, known as a “Toybox.”

On Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m., the library is hosting its first program utilizing the Toybox.

Tweens and teens are invited to attend the program that will allow them to turn their drawings into 3D images.

“We had been looking at purchasing this particular model anyway,” shared Library Director Faith Brehm.

Libraries borrow ideas from other libraries all the time, and the Monticello library saw that the Des Moines Public Library also had a Toybox.

“It’s a good started model because we’re so new at it,” Brehm said.

When using the Toybox, there is an online catalog of items that you can choose from to print in 3D. The Monticello library has an account of various items to browse.

While the Toybox is part of the LOT, patrons must come to the front counter to request its check-out while inside the library. It cannot be checked out for home use. There is also a wide variety of different colored “printer food,” or PLA (polylactic acid), a non-toxic renewable corn-based plastic that prints the 3D images.

“Our printer only prints one color at a time,” noted Brehm. “We do ask that people not buy their own colors (of printer food) and bring them in. We’ll be doing our best to keep a variety of colors in stock.”

The library has done a couple of test prints with the Toybox to get a grasp for how it works. The June 13 event will be the first program open to the public (teens).

“We wanted to start with a small group of teens first because it’s easier to work with,” said Brehm.

During that event, teens will use the library’s Chromebooks to log into the library’s Toybox account. From there, they will draw an image on the screen, which will then get printed by the Toybox.

“We won’t have time to print all of the drawings in that timeframe,” warned Brehm, noting that it does take time for the printer to produce 3D images.

It should also be noted that the drawings will be printed in approximately a quarter of an inch in depth.

While the June 13 event is free for teens to attend, any public use of the Toybox does cost, much like when patrons print to the library’s printer. For a 3D image that takes less than an hour to produce, the cost is $1. For each additional half hour/hour, it's 50 cents. So if your image takes two hours to print, it would cost $1.50.

“This helps us recoup the cost of the filament,” said Brehm.

The Monticello library is always adding items to its LOT. Aside from the Toybox, there is also a 3D pen, called “SCRIB3D.” This item can be checked out, and it also comes with a variety of printer colors.

SCRIB3D was also purchased with a donation from the Englers.

“Our POT has a lot to offer,” boasted Brehm. “We want to offer people fun experiences with maker-space items. We’re trying to bring what bigger libraries have to our library.”

For more information about the June 13 3D printer program or about the LOT in general contact the library at 319-465-3354.