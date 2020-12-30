Monticello library develops StoryWalk along Willow Trail

If you walk along the Willow Trail in Monticello, from E. Oak Street/Highway 38 toward the E. First Street Bridge (behind La Hacienda), you’ll notice something new…

The Monticello Public Library invested in a StoryWalk project.

The idea behind a StoryWalk is to “combine the healthy activities of walking and movement with the healthy activity of reading a book.

“Reading is healthy. Reading books helps your brain grow and stay active in the same way that exercising helps the rest of your body.”

A StoryWalk takes the pages of a book and displays them outside along a walking path/trail. It also incorporates activities that go along with the book and one’s surroundings.

The StoryWalk book that is currently on display along Willow Trail is “Cat’s Colors” by Airlie Anderson. This is a picture book for kids that follows a cat as he takes a walk and sees so many different colors along the way.

“This book encourages people to observe what’s going on around them through the various prompts that go along with each page,” explained Monticello Library Director Michelle Turnis. “They can see how the story relates to them and the world around them.”

A StoryWalk is something the library has talked about doing and explored for the past two years. The library applied for a grant for the project a year ago, but was unsuccessful. Now, thanks to a grant from Theisen’s More for Your Community and the generosity of Commander Buildings in Monticello, the StoryWalk became a reality.

“The posts were built and donated by Commander,” Turnis said of their contribution toward the project, totaling 20 posts. “The project was funded through the Theisen’s grant.”

The StoryWalk starts at the E. Oak Street end of Willow Trail, and takes readers along the entire walkway.

The posts containing the pages of the book were installed by the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works. Some of the signs were printed by the Monticello Express.

Turnis said the idea is to change the story several times throughout the year, with each book ranging from 15 to 20 pages.

“As the Willow Trail system expands, we can expand our StoryWalk,” Turnis said. “Or have multiple books up at one time.”

With the current trail, the StoryWalk posts are located on the Kitty Creek side, so as not to interfere with the Baty Disc Golf Course. The posts sit off the trail enough to make it easy for mowing or pushing snow off the trail.

The concept of a StoryWalk has actually been around for quite a while. It was created by Anne Ferguson from Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

“It’s about making reading fun,” encouraged Turnis.

Each time the StoryWalk book changes, permission is needed from the author and publisher for display, which is not always free. In this case, “Cat’s Color” was free to use.

At the conclusion of the book, there is a sign containing a QR code for readers to scan using their smartphone. The code takes readers to a short survey about the StoryWalk, allowing the Monticello library to gather feedback from participants.

“It’s a way for us to track people using it,” noted Turnis.

The information will also be shared with Parks and Rec concerning usage of Willow Trail.