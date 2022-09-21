Monticello Library Director Turnis resigns after 18 years

City Administrator Russ Farnum announced to the Monticello City Council some unfortunate news during the “Reports” portion of the Sept. 19 meeting.

Library Director Michelle Turnis is stepping down after 18 years with the Monticello Public Library.

“She has voluntarily resigned due to a number of factors,” reported Farnum. “It’s a little disappointing.”

Turnis turned in her letter of resignation to the Library Board of Trustees in a closed session during their monthly meeting, Sept. 13.

“Michelle has been nothing but pleasant to work with,” praised Farnum. “She’s been a capable director and is a wonderful human being.”

Mayor Dave Goedken extended his appreciation to Turnis as well.

“Thanks for your years of service,” he said. “We’ll miss you.”

Council member Wayne Peach commented that Turnis was his first introduction to the City of Monticello when he moved to town and stopped in the library for information.

“It was a pleasant introduction,” he said.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked what the next steps will be in hiring a new library director. Library Board President Kim Brooks explained the board will have to schedule several special meetings to put together a job description and decide on a wage to offer to candidates.

During the “Open Forum” portion of the meeting, Monticello High School senior Joseph Stoll approached the council, seeking permission to complete an Eagle Scout project.

Stoll plans to place benches along the Willow Trail and Kitty Creek with cement pads to keep them in place.

He said he tried contacting Parks and Recreation, but was unsuccessful. Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said a different Scout member contacted him over a year ago regarding the same project, but there was no further contact or follow-through. Stoll said that Scout chose to go after a different project, with Stoll taking on the benches.

Council member Tom Yeoman encouraged Stoll to work with Oswald and Parks and Rec by putting together a written project proposal with images/pictures of the benches, and a cost estimate.

“As many details as you can get,” Yeoman said.

In other city business:

• The council approved payment to Matt Kumley (dba Glass Tap, LLC) in the amount of $46,980 related to the Community Catalyst Grant Building Remediation Grant. This is related to improvements made to the property at 103 W. First St.

Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden explained that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the city $100,000 for the grant. The council agreed to a cost-share of $50,000 toward the project.

The city received the maximum $60,000 Project Mid-Point payment from IEDA. After reviewing invoices submitted by Kumley, the city’s share comes to $13,020, with Kumley’s share at $46,980.

Lumsden said once the project is complete and the deed to the building is handed over to Kumley, another $40,000 will be requested for the total grant.

• The council acknowledged the hiring of a full-time staff member at the Monticello library and setting the wage.

The library board approved the wage for this full-time position during its recent meeting, setting it at $14.80 an hour.

Turnis informed the council that a recently hired, full-time employee resigned after three weeks.