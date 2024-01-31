Monticello library, Heritage Center host ‘Monticello Trivia Night’

Do you think you know all about the history of Monticello, Iowa?

Test your knowledge as the Monticello Public Library and the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center partner with one another to host "Monticello Travia Night."

The event will be held at the library on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 just also happens to be "National Iowa Day." Librarian Molli Hunter said she thought that was an ideal date to look back at Monticello's history.

"I typically go through every month for special days to coordinate our (library's) social media posts on literary days," she explained. "Though not a literary day, I plugged it into my calendar in case I could coordinate with an activity."

What better resource to coordinate with than the expert on all things Monticello… the Heritage Center!

"No one knows more about our history than the group of people who volunteer there," praised Hunter of the Heritage Center volunteers.

She's also been reaching out to particular members of the Monticello community for assistance in coming up with the right questions.

"Also, many hours of research on all things related to our town, Monticello!"

Each team will be asked a total of 36 questions: three rounds of 12 questions. Each round will contain different themes, time periods, and different degrees of difficulty.

There is no limit on the number of teams that can take part, but teams can be made up of two to six people.

"Registration is not required, but highly recommended to guarantee room for everyone," urged Hunter. "The more in advance that we have a possible headcount, the better to structure the seating."

You can register by contacting the Monticello library at 319-465-3354.

The Heritage Center will also be bringing historical items from their collection to display at the library, items that correlate with some of the trivia themes of the night.

"Thus, we'll be providing all of the (trivia) players with some in-depth experience of our history, with the added bonus of seeing part of the amazing things the Heritage Center has to offer our community," Hunter said.

The winning team of the night will receive a grand prize package with items that relate to Monticello.

Monticello Trivia Night is planned to last about an hour and a half, giving participants a chance to visit and take in the items on loan from the Heritage Center.

Light refreshments will be served. Those taking part can bring in beverages of their choice, excluding hard liquor.

The Monticello library is located at 205 E. Grand St.