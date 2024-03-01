Monticello library to highlight ‘master crafters’

The Monticello Public Library has a couple of exciting programs coming up as we ring in the new year!

Once a month, the library will host a visitor as part of its “Master Crafter Series.” These gusts speakers and demonstrators will help attendees learn about new equipment or techniques artists use across all genres.

Librarian Molli Hunter shared, “The goal is to inspire our local community to not be afraid to try something new, to learn how creating something with their own hands from start to finish can be extremely satisfying.”

Hunter said the idea came over the summer when she was having a conversation with someone about the fact that everyone learns in different ways.

“Some people learn better when they are able to have a more ‘hand-on’ approach,” she explained.

This then propelled Hunter to research various topics and subjects that are not as common for people to be as knowledgeable about. She said in today’s fast-paced, technology-heavy society, creating something with one’s own hands “seems to be falling by the wayside.”

The first “master crafter” will be Dianna Rucker, a local photographer. She will present her craft, highlighting light painted photography, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Other future topics include painting and beekeeping.

“I am hoping for more topics and ‘master crafters’ on woodworking, winemaking, quilting, etc.,” offered Hunter, “anything that takes a true artisan to make a product of quality in the end.”

This series will be both informational and offer in-person demonstrations (in applicable).

“In the follow-up, we’re hoping for a more hands-on, personal touch so that people might feel more confident about breaching out on their own,” added Hunter.

If you know of someone who you might consider a “master crafter,” or are a master yourself, feel free to reach out to Hunter or the Monticello library at 319-465-3354 or mhunter@monticello.lib.ia.us.

“I would love to hear from you,” urged Hunter. “The library is all about granting accessibility to knowledge, in all forms!”

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the library is reviving the “Monticello Writes” group.

This group started in 2019, before COVID, and never really got back together following the pandemic. After renewed interest, this monthly workshop will meet the second Monday of every month in the library’s meeting room.

Hunter said several people who enjoyed the workshop before recently expressed interest in bringing the group back.

A poll on the library’s Facebook page showed even more interest, even from those who had not taken part before.

This group is wide open when it comes to the written word: prose, poetry, journaling, short stories, blogs, family stories/memoirs, etc.

Any and all welcome to attend; bring a notebook, pen/pencil, and your creativity to share with others.

For information about Monticello Writes, contact the library.